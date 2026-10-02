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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit may not stop him from receiving UEFA Nations League gold due to one less-known rule

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from Portugal’s camp has cast doubt over his international future, but it may not prevent him from ending the current Nations League campaign with another piece of possible silverware. A little-known UEFA regulation could leave the door open for Ronaldo to receive a winner’s medal even if he never returns to the squad this season.

The 41-year-old has already played a part in Portugal’s 2026-27 Nations League campaign, meaning his involvement did not end the moment he walked away from the team. With the nation continuing its push for another title, one technical detail in UEFA’s regulations has suddenly become particularly relevant to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo featured in Portugal’s opening Nations League match against Wales on September 24, starting the game and playing around 60 minutes in a 1-0 victory. His goal was ruled out by VAR, but his appearance officially made him part of the Selecao’s campaign before the situation with Jorge Jesus escalated.

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He was then left as an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway, before tensions surrounding his role intensified. Ronaldo eventually left the national-team camp after discussions involving Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca, later promising to explain his reasons for leaving.

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The Selecao subsequently continued without its captain and produced a 4-2 victory over Denmark, strengthening its position in the Nations League group. Ronaldo’s future with the national team remains uncertain, but his previous appearance has already created an interesting possibility if Portugal goes all the way.

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The UEFA rule that could benefit Ronaldo

The key detail comes from Article 10 of the UEFA Nations League regulations. The rule states that the winning team receives 50 gold medals, with the runner-up receiving 50 silver medals and the third-placed team receiving 50 bronze medals.

Crucially, the regulations do not establish a minimum number of minutes, appearances, or matches that a player must complete to receive a medal. UEFA provides the medals to the winning association, leaving the distribution of those medals to the national federation.

That means Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp does not automatically rule him out of receiving a winner’s medal. Since he already appeared in the competition against Wales, Portugal could award him one of its 50 gold medals if the national team eventually wins the tournament.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

How Ronaldo could still add another Nations League medal

The possibility is particularly interesting because Ronaldo has already played a major role in Portugal’s recent Nations League success. He helped Portugal win the 2019 edition and was also part of the squad that lifted the trophy in 2025, making another triumph in 2027 potentially another chapter in his remarkable international career.

However, receiving the medal is not guaranteed. The regulation establishes the number of medals available but does not explicitly state that every player who has appeared during the campaign must receive one, meaning the Portuguese Football Federation would ultimately determine how the medals are distributed.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

For Ronaldo, that distinction matters because his current relationship with Portugal is extremely uncertain. His departure came after a dispute involving Jesus, and there is still no confirmation that he will return for future international fixtures.

Portugal would still have a long way to go before any medal becomes relevant, with the Nations League finals scheduled for June 2027. Ronaldo’s possible involvement in the latter stages is therefore a separate question from whether he could receive recognition for being part of the campaign.

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