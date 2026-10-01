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Lionel Messi’s legacy looms large as Lautaro Martinez reflects on Argentina’s next chapter

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s looming farewell was on Lautaro Martinez’s mind during Argentina’s 4-0 rout of Bolivia in Cordoba at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. The Inter Milan striker used his postgame interviews to look ahead to what the national team faces once its captain plays his final match.

What Leo has done is impressive, and we saw it up close. Just like Diego left, now it’s Leo’s moment. We have to pass on the message he left us to the kids coming through,” Martinez told TyC Sports following the win.

He continued reflecting on what Messi’s departure means for the squad. “These are feelings that are hard to explain. He guided us for a long time, he’s left a huge legacy in this country, in the world of football. Leo is irreplaceable. We’ll try to help the ones who are just starting out,” Martinez said.

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Speaking separately with Telefe, Martinez acknowledged the challenge ahead for Argentina without its captain. “A change is coming, a process. Each of us has to take on the responsibility. I don’t think there will ever be another one like him, because he’s unique, because he was and will be the best player of all time,” he said.

Cristian Romero on what Messi has meant to him

Cristian “Cuti” Romero, now Argentina’s captain following Messi’s exit, also reflected on the farewell, drawing on a close relationship built over years sharing the national team together.

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I was able to share a lot with him, he’s a great person. He has a humility that very few players have, and considering everything he’s won, that’s what makes him stand out. He’s always been an incredible person to me,” Romero said.

The Atletico Madrid defender went further, describing Messi as someone who helped shape his own path with Argentina. “He helped me a lot to adapt. He’s always helped the younger guys settle in the best way, and I built a relationship with him from there. He’s been my idol since I was very young, I watched him suffer with the national team, saw him win everything at the club level, and then got to share so many things with him. He’s truly the greatest of all time,” the defender concluded.

Romero’s words carry extra weight now that he’s the one tasked with leading Argentina into its next chapter. It figures to be a rebuilding stretch for the national team, one that got off to a strong start with a 4-0 rout of Bolivia, with Romero himself getting on the scoresheet alongside goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz and Jose Manuel Lopez.

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