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Jorge Jesus promises post-match explanation after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal walkout

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Following the abrupt departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portuguese national team, head coach Jorge Jesus has addressed the media to clarify the situation surrounding the legendary striker.

Ahead of their Matchday 3 fixture against Denmark in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, Jorge Jesus informed reporters that he would fully clear the air regarding Ronaldo’s exit following the conclusion of the international break.

“I will explain everything after the last game. I have many years in soccer and I know that I did nothing that should have caused things to go differently,” Jesus aid on Thursday. “After the Norway game, we will talk about this subject. I will not hide or run away from it. Nobody can take away what Cristiano represents. He’s an icon and that’s not in question.”

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Jorge Jesus faces severe backlash

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to leave the national team camp following a contentious press conference held by Jorge Jesus. According to reports, the forward took issue with the manager’s decision to bench him for the match against Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect: Portugal national team bleeds Instagram followers following his dramatic departure

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect: Portugal national team bleeds Instagram followers following his dramatic departure

Shortly after news of his walkout broke, Ronaldo took to social media to announce that he would soon share his side of the story. The move has placed intense pressure on Jorge Jesus, with a significant portion of the fanbase criticizing his handling of the iconic captain.

Jorge Jesus coach of Portugal

Jorge Jesus coach of Portugal

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Rumors continue to circulate suggesting that Ronaldo may opt out of returning to international duty altogether. While Jorge Jesus has delivered positive results on the pitch, his management of CR7 has alienated supporters, leaving the head coach facing widespread scrutiny.

Roster adjustments in Ronaldo’s absence

Following Ronaldo’s confirmed departure, Portugal was forced to make immediate structural adjustments within the squad. His iconic shirt number was handed to Rafael Leão, who stepped into the starting lineup against Denmark.

As for the leadership role, Jorge Jesus officially handed the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes. Having previously served as vice-captain behind Ronaldo on numerous occasions, the midfielder now permanently assumes the mantle as A Seleção’s primary captain.

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Portugal's Instagram account has shed hundreds of thousands of followers since Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic exit from the national team's camp.

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Portugal take on Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but head coach Jorge Jesus must navigate the fixture without captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be in Portugal's squad for Denmark after leaving the national team's camp amid a reported rift with Jorge Jesus.

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