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Video: Rasmus Hojlund hits Cristiano Ronaldo celebration vs. Portugal, sparks tense exchange with Jorge Jesus

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark
© Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesRasmus Hojlund of Denmark

Despite Denmark’s 2–4 loss to Portugal on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, striker Rasmus Hojlund drew significant attention for his actions during and after the match at Parken Stadium.

After scoring a 53rd-minute equalizer to make it 2–2, Hojlund performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “Siu” celebration near the corner flag. Following the final whistle, television cameras captured a tense interaction when Portugal manager Jorge Jesus approached Hojlund on the pitch. Instead of exchanging a traditional handshake, the forward placed his hand on Jesus’s chest and brushed him aside with a stern expression.

While Hojlund has not issued an official statement regarding the exchange, fans and media outlets have widely viewed both his celebration and post-match reaction as a gesture of solidarity with Ronaldo, whom Hojlund has frequently cited as his childhood idol.

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The ripple effect of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Portugal announced that Rafael Leao will inherit the iconic No. 7 jersey for the national team. The winger has embraced the mantle, fully aware of the immense legacy and expectation the number carries.

“It’s been special for me to wear the No. 7 shirt because Cristiano is my idol since I was a child,” Leao said. “My kids were also born on the 7th so I am so happy. I tried my best to respect this number, this shirt. I am happy with the win.”

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Jorge Jesus promises post-match explanation after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal walkout

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Jorge Jesus promises post-match explanation after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal walkout

While the No. 7 will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, A Seleção are already shifting their focus toward the future, recognizing that a transition was inevitable regardless of how his international tenure ended.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal take on Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but head coach Jorge Jesus must navigate the fixture without captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be in Portugal's squad for Denmark after leaving the national team's camp amid a reported rift with Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

The decision comes less than two days after Ronaldo left camp following the growing tension surrounding his role under new coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

The 41-year-old icon has vanished from the training grounds for a third consecutive day, and explosive whispers now echo that he has completely abandoned the national team camp, adding a staggering final layer to a saga already fueled by fierce and relentless speculation.

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