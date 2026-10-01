Video: Rasmus Hojlund hits Cristiano Ronaldo celebration vs. Portugal, sparks tense exchange with Jorge Jesus

Despite Denmark’s 2–4 loss to Portugal on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, striker Rasmus Hojlund drew significant attention for his actions during and after the match at Parken Stadium.

After scoring a 53rd-minute equalizer to make it 2–2, Hojlund performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “Siu” celebration near the corner flag. Following the final whistle, television cameras captured a tense interaction when Portugal manager Jorge Jesus approached Hojlund on the pitch. Instead of exchanging a traditional handshake, the forward placed his hand on Jesus’s chest and brushed him aside with a stern expression.

While Hojlund has not issued an official statement regarding the exchange, fans and media outlets have widely viewed both his celebration and post-match reaction as a gesture of solidarity with Ronaldo, whom Hojlund has frequently cited as his childhood idol.

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The ripple effect of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Portugal announced that Rafael Leao will inherit the iconic No. 7 jersey for the national team. The winger has embraced the mantle, fully aware of the immense legacy and expectation the number carries.

“It’s been special for me to wear the No. 7 shirt because Cristiano is my idol since I was a child,” Leao said. “My kids were also born on the 7th so I am so happy. I tried my best to respect this number, this shirt. I am happy with the win.”

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see also Jorge Jesus promises post-match explanation after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal walkout

While the No. 7 will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, A Seleção are already shifting their focus toward the future, recognizing that a transition was inevitable regardless of how his international tenure ended.