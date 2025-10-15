Lionel Messi overtakes ex-Barcelona and PSG teammate Neymar and USMNT legend Landon Donovan’s record: Argentina star sets new global benchmark in international soccer

At 38, Lionel Messi continues to do what few thought possible—reinvent himself even after reaching soccer immortality. In a match where Argentina faced Puerto Rico in Fort Lauderdale, the Inter Miami star once again commanded the pitch with his signature composure, creativity, and command. This time, the world champions’ captain didn’t find the net but still produced a moment of history that placed him ahead of his former Barcelona and PSG teammate Neymar and USMNT legend Landon Donovan, marking yet another chapter in a career that defies every era.

Under the humid lights of Chase Stadium, Argentina showed why it remains one of the most complete teams in world soccer. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 14th minute, flicking home a rebound after Messi’s strike had rattled the crossbar. Moments later, the captain produced a trademark chipped pass into the box, perfectly weighted for Gonzalo Montiel, who volleyed home the country’s second.

By the 36th minute, Mac Allister struck again to make it 3-0 after a sweeping move that began with Messi deep in midfield and ended with a cool finish inside the box. Even as Argentina controlled the tempo, Emiliano Martinez was called upon to make several saves, ensuring a clean sheet.

After the break, Lionel Scaloni introduced Lautaro Martinez and handed debuts to young players like Rivero and Moreno. The scoring continued when Puerto Rico defender Steven Echevarria turned a Nico Gonzalez effort into his own net, before Lautaro grabbed two late goals — both assisted by Messi, who seemed to dictate every moment of Argentina’s attack.

The final score: Argentina 6-0 Puerto Rico, another commanding performance from the reigning world champions, who continue to prepare confidently for the 2026 World Cup.

The hidden milestone: Messi’s new international record

While the match itself was a one-sided exhibition of talent, the night’s true significance came midway through the second half. With his second assist — a clever backheel that found Lautaro Martinez for Argentina’s fifth — Messi officially became the player with the most assists in men’s international soccer history, reaching 60 in total.

That number moved him past Neymar (59) and Landon Donovan (58), both of whom previously shared the record. It’s another breathtaking reminder of his dual legacy: not just as a finisher, but as an architect of countless goals for those around him.

His first assist in an Argentina shirt came nearly two decades ago — during the 2006 World Cup — when he set up Hernan Crespo in a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. Nineteen years later, the script repeated itself in the same scoreline, different continent, same protagonist.

Career beyond comparison

Even as he nears 40, Messi’s numbers continue to soar. He now sits just two assists shy of 400 across his entire career — club and international combined — and already owns records for most goals for Argentina (106), most goals in a calendar year (91 in 2012), and most goals for a single club (672 for Barcelona).

Beyond the statistics, Messi’s artistry remains intact. His ability to read space, anticipate movement, and deliver the decisive touch continues to separate him from everyone else — including his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who just days earlier set his own world record for World Cup qualifying goals.

