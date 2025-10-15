Barcelona star Raphinha reveals details on rejecting Saudi Arabian offer: ‘I seriously considered leaving’

After making a significant impact in the Premier League, Raphinha transferred to Barcelona in a blockbuster $67 million deal. Initially met with high expectations, he struggled to find his form during his first two seasons, which fueled speculation about a potential departure. The Brazilian winger candidly discussed rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, offering insights into his decision to stay put.

“The offer we had from Saudi Arabia really tempted me. It would have solved not just my personal life, but also the lives of my parents, my son… a lot of people…Obviously, we thought about leaving [Barcelona]. I thought it might be time to leave, but then we talked to [Flick], first on the phone and then at the beginning of the preseason, and he managed to convince me to stay,” Raphinha said, via ESPN.

In April 2024, Diario Sport reported that Al Hilal extended a staggering $117 million offer to Barcelona, coupled with a four-year contract worth $200 million, positioning the player among the world’s top earners. The temptation to accept such formidable financial terms was immense. However, Hansi Flick’s persuasive abilities and the player’s ultimate decision highlight a clear priority: competitiveness over mere financial gain.

Raphinha’s decision to stay at Barcelona is finally paying off

After choosing to remain with Barcelona, Raphinha delivered the finest season of his career. In the 2024-25 campaign, he dazzled with 34 goals and 26 assists over 57 matches. This outstanding performance earned him a fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or voting for the first time, cementing his status as an offensive powerhouse alongside Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Raphinha’s impact extends beyond Barcelona; he has emerged as a pivotal player for Brazil under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. His explosive performances have solidified his role as a key figure, shining both as an attacking midfielder and a right winger. With eyes set on the 2026 World Cup, he aims to lead the national team, nearly guaranteeing a position he was not expected to have before.

Raphinha’s strong 2025-26 season start overshadowed by injury struggles

Though Barcelona clinched the LaLiga title, their sights are firmly set on making a mark in the 2025-26 Champions League. Raphinha, the seasoned leader of their attack, has emerged as a cornerstone, sharing the spotlight with rising star Lamine Yamal. In seven matches, he has showcased his prowess with three goals and two assists. Yet, an injury looms, threatening to sideline him for one of the crucial early-season clashes.

In the recent match against Real Oviedo, Raphinha sustained an injury to the middle third of the biceps femoris in his right thigh. He has since missed four games and appears doubtful for the October 26 clash against Real Madrid. According to Sport, the Brazilian has encountered a setback in his recovery, casting uncertainty over his availability for El Clásico.