Al-Nassr’s season has rarely been short on drama, but January has tested the squad’s balance more than most stretches. With Cristiano Ronaldo carrying the attacking burden and key fixtures piling up, the return of another global star has suddenly shifted the mood inside the club. After weeks of absence, Sadio Mane is back in Riyadh — and with him comes renewed optimism, fresh questions, and a potentially decisive boost in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Yet one mystery still hovers over the Knight of Najd’s next match: will the reigning AFCON champion be ready in time for the upcoming league clash? Entering the latter half of January, Al-Nassr found itself fighting to stabilize its campaign. Sitting near the top of the table but far from dominant, the club had just emerged from a four-match winless streak that threatened to derail their title ambitions.

The turning point came with a gritty league victory over Damac, where Ronaldo once again delivered when it mattered most. His goal — the decisive strike in a tense contest — underlined his importance. The Portuguese superstar is now the Saudi Pro League’s leading scorer with 16 goals, two clear of his nearest rivals. But even as goals continued to flow, something was missing from Al-Nassr’s attacking rhythm.

While Mane was away leading the Senegal national soccer team at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jorge Jesus was forced to adapt. Across nine competitive matches without the 33-year-old forward, the record looked respectable on paper: Five wins, one draw, three defeats.

Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Dig deeper, however, and the cracks appear. Losses against major rivals exposed a lack of balance, while even victories were narrow and nervy. Without Mane’s pace and pressing from the left, opponents were able to overload central areas and focus their defensive attention on Ronaldo. The result? A more predictable attack and longer spells where Ronaldo was forced to drop deeper or drift wide simply to find space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFCON glory and leadership on the biggest stage

While Al-Nassr searched for solutions, Mane thrived on the international stage. He captained Senegal to AFCON glory in dramatic fashion, earning Player of the Tournament honors and once again proving his influence goes far beyond goals.

After the final, Mane addressed the growing debate around the Saudi league’s quality: “I was crowned the best player of the tournament while playing in the Saudi league. And Yassine Bounou won the Best Goalkeeper award, and he is also a player in the Saudi league. This proves beyond any doubt that the Saudi league today is classified among the strongest and best leagues in the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Mane play on Monday?

Only now does the crucial update arrive. According to Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi, Mane has returned to Riyadh, and he will rejoin group training on Friday, putting him firmly back in contention. Thus, the veteran is available and expected to be part of the squad for the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Taawoun, subject to final fitness checks.

That confirmation transforms the outlook for Jorge Jesus’ side. For Ronaldo, Mane is not simply another attacker. He is a tactical release valve. With the Senegalese hero on the pitch, defenders hesitate to double-mark Ronaldo, transitions become faster and more vertical, and space opens between the lines. Without him, the Portuguese still scores — but often in isolation.