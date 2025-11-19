Lionel Messi at PSG: Former sports director reveals what went wrong despite Neymar and Mbappé alongside him

Lionel Messi’s tenure at Paris Saint-Germain ended up being far from what many expected, wrapping up with an abrupt departure after the 2022–23 season. Despite lining up with stars like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, the club’s former sporting director has now offered insight into what went wrong for the Argentine icon in Paris.

Leonardo Araújo was one of the key architects behind PSG’s modern era after Nasser Al-Khelaïfi took over, helping bring in marquee names like Zlatan Ibrahimović and Carlo Ancelotti. His second stint as sporting director began in 2019 and ended earlier than anticipated in May 2022, but he was still at the club long enough to help complete the blockbuster signing of Messi.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Leonardo spoke candidly about the challenges the Argentine legend faced at PSG: “Messi wanted to stay at Barca, but once Barcelona couldn’t keep him, PSG became the first option. After that, there were a lot of misunderstandings.“

The former sporting director went on to address Messi’s struggle to adapt both to the club and to life in Paris. “It was difficult for him. He had been in the same place for 20 years, and then you move. Saying he wasn’t happy is a way of defending himself. There was the elimination against Real Madrid (in the 2021–22 Champions League); it was complicated,” he concluded.

Mbappé has said over the years that his partnership with Messi was special, and that playing alongside him made him a better player. Still, those feelings, along with Neymar’s presence in the attacking trio, never fully translated on the field, as Messi left with only three trophies and consecutive eliminations in the Champions League round of 16, the club’s main objective.

Leonardo and a tough relationship with Mbappé

The year 2022 proved turbulent for PSG, with Real Madrid circling as Mbappé’s contract neared its expiration and the French star reportedly making demands beyond the club’s plans. Mbappé ultimately renewed that year, a decision that coincided with Leonardo’s exit as sporting director.

In the interview, Leonardo said Mbappé should have left a year before signing his extension: “He should have left because he wanted to leave. He wanted to leave, so go! That’s how I am… For me, if you have an opportunity with a player everyone wants, you have to take it (and let him go). You can’t say, ‘No, stay here, please.’ For me, that doesn’t exist.”

Leonardo left the club in May 2022, with Luis Campos taking over as sporting director, and he reflected on his relationship with Mbappé afterward. “I don’t know if he wanted my head. It was a different vision at a certain point, and the situation made it impossible to continue. (…) I had good moments (with Mbappé’s entourage). In the end, it was more difficult. We didn’t agree.”

