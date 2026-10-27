Christian Pulisic in the spotlight as Milan’s Bologna lineup prediction could reveal Ruben Amorim’s plans for crucial Inter derby

Christian Pulisic is back in form at a crucial point in Milan’s season, but Ruben Amorim faces difficult decisions as his team prepares for two important Serie A fixtures in the space of four days. With Bologna visiting San Siro before the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, the predicted lineup could reveal how the Milan coach intends to balance immediate results with the demands of the weekend showdown.

Milan heads into Wednesday’s match after a convincing 2-0 victory over Udinese, while Bologna also arrives on the back of a 2-0 win against Cagliari. However, with several players dealing with fitness problems and a demanding schedule taking its toll, Amorim may have to make significant changes.

The Rossoneri responded impressively to their disappointing European defeat against Bournemouth, where they suffered a 3-0 loss, by securing three points in Udine. Pulisic opened the scoring before Omari Hutchinson added a second, giving Amorim’s side a much-needed boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures. It remains among the few teams yet to lose in Serie A this season and is looking to extend its strong domestic run.

The Red and Blacks’ players also have an opportunity to reduce the gap to city rivals Inter, who currently lead the standings, when the teams meet in Saturday’s derby. San Siro has been a particularly encouraging venue for Milan, who have won their home league matches this season.

Their historical record against Bologna is also favorable, with just one defeat in their previous 21 Serie A meetings. The Rossoblu, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement since Raffaele Palladino took charge. It secured consecutive away victories against Lecce and Cagliari.

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Pulisic’s role could change against Bologna

The biggest question surrounding Milan’s predicted lineup concerns Pulisic and whether Amorim will use the American from the start or preserve him for the derby. The forward has recently rediscovered his scoring touch, and his goal against Udinese continued a promising run of attacking contributions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim is considering resting Pulisic against Bologna, with Alphadjo Cisse potentially replacing him in an advanced attacking role behind Goncalo Ramos. The decision would allow the coach to manage Pulisic’s workload ahead of Saturday’s high-profile meeting with Inter.

Christian Pulisic in Milan training

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The American’s recent form makes the situation particularly interesting. He has registered four goal contributions in his last seven Serie A appearances, matching the total he produced across his previous 20 league matches, according to the supplied match preview.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, his involvement could prove important against a Bologna side that has struggled to contain Milan away from home. Amorim must decide whether the immediate opportunity to secure another league victory outweighs the benefits of keeping one of his most dangerous attackers fresh for the derby.

Modric and several injured players add to Amorim’s dilemmas

Pulisic is not the only player whose minutes could be managed. Luka Modric is also tipped to receive a rest, with Yunus Musah potentially stepping into the midfield alongside Ardon Jashari as Milan attempt to maintain their intensity without overworking key players.

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Milan’s options remain limited by several absences. Mario Gila, Diego Moreira and Adrien Rabiot are expected to remain unavailable, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly suffered a thigh injury that could keep him out until after the international break.

Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Filippo Terracciano are also listed among the unavailable players in the supplied reports. These absences leave Amorim with fewer opportunities to rotate, particularly in defence and midfield.

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