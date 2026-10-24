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2026 Ballon d’Or odds shift again as Lamine Yamal loses ground and Kylian Mbappe makes move that changes the picture

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is entering its decisive stage, with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe facing renewed pressure as the ceremony approaches. A remarkable season, a World Cup that reshaped the conversation, and fresh rankings have added another twist to the debate, leaving fans wondering whether established favorites or younger superstars will take home soccer’s most prestigious individual award.

With the ceremony scheduled for Monday, October 26, in London, the latest assessments have intensified the spotlight on the leading candidates. One striker, in particular, has strengthened his case through prolific scoring and international success, while Yamal and Mbappe continue to make their own arguments.

Yamal has enjoyed another impressive year with Barcelona, helping the club win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup before contributing to Spain’s World Cup triumph. The 19-year-old recorded 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions during the campaign, including eight goals in the Champions League. His achievements place him among the leading candidates for the main award, following consecutive Kopa Trophy victories in 2024 and 2025.

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The Spanish teenager finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, making another strong result a realistic possibility. Mbappe, meanwhile, delivered an extraordinary individual campaign despite Real Madrid failing to collect major silverware. He scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for the Spanish club and claimed the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals, becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer according to the supplied reports.

mbappe yamal

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelon

France did not reach the final, losing to Spain in the semifinals, before falling to England in the third-place match. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old’s scoring numbers have kept him firmly in the conversation.

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Harry Kane strengthens Ballon d’Or case

Despite the duo’s impressive numbers, Harry Kane has emerged as a serious contender after an outstanding campaign for Bayern Munich and England. The striker’s scoring record, Bundesliga performances and contribution to England’s third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup have helped elevate his standing ahead of the ceremony.

Kane reportedly scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern during the 2025–26 season, helping the German club win the Bundesliga. He also scored five times at the World Cup, where England secured its best finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

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However, speculation about the winner remains unconfirmed. Kane himself has acknowledged the difficulty of waiting for the announcement, explaining that the decision is beyond his control. “From my point of view, of course, I’d love to know to just kind of see and not have to wait throughout the whole night. But it is their decision, I can’t control that. We’ll have to just enjoy it and try not to stress out too much,” the 33-year-old striker said.

The latest odds reveal a change in the race

Oddschecker prices put Harry Kane ahead, giving the England captain a significant advantage in the latest assessment. However, the news is that Mbappe has risen to the position of second favorite, dealing a heavy blow to Yamal. The latest published odds list Kane at 3/10, Mbappe at 3/1 and Yamal at 5/1, with Lionel Messi at 40/1 and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at 100/1.

Other reported prices differ considerably between bookmakers, underlining that these figures are estimates rather than confirmation of the eventual winner. PokerStars’ quoted odds also favour Kane, with Yamal second and Mbappe further back.

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ballon d&#039;or

The Ballon D’Or trophy is seen

A separate ranking published by Spanish newspaper Marca, compiled with contributions from more than 200 former players, journalists and analysts, placed Kane first, Yamal second and Mbappe third among its top 100 players of the 2025-26 season. Rodri and Kvaratskhelia completed the top five.

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