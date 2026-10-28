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Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi as his 2008 Ballon d’Or season wins B.O.A.T. award: Is it an official trophy, and how does it differ from Super Ballon d’Or?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved ahead of Lionel Messi in another debate over soccer’s greatest individual achievements, with one of his most memorable seasons receiving a major vote of confidence from supporters. The result brings renewed attention to Ronaldo’s outstanding 2007-08 campaign at Manchester United and raises questions about how supporters compare the careers of two of the sport’s biggest icons.

Ronaldo finished first in the B.O.A.T. poll for his 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season, while Messi’s remarkable 2012 campaign took second place. Ronaldo also secured third with his 2017 season, giving him two of the top three positions in the final ranking. The top 10 featured five seasons belonging to Ronaldo and four associated with Messi, alongside the Argentine’s 2015 and 2023 triumphs.

The final standings placed Ronaldo’s 2016 season fifth, his 2014 campaign sixth and his 2013 success eighth, while Messi’s 2023, 2015, 2011 and 2009 seasons occupied fourth, seventh, ninth and 10th respectively. Ronaldo’s first Ballon d’Or victory followed a spectacular season with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

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He scored 42 goals in all competitions during the 2007-08 campaign, including 31 in the Premier League, helping the club win both the English league title and the UEFA Champions League. His contributions included goals against Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as a hat-trick in United’s 6-0 victory over Newcastle United. Ronaldo also won the Premier League Golden Boot by a seven-goal margin over Fernando Torres and scored in the Champions League final against Chelsea, which United won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

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The award marked the beginning of Ronaldo’s run of five Ballon d’Or victories, with further wins arriving in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, largely during his time at Real Madrid. Messi, meanwhile, recorded 91 goals across club and international soccer in the 2012 calendar year, an extraordinary scoring record that helped his season finish second in the poll.

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What is the B.O.A.T. award, and is it official?

The B.O.A.T. stands for Ballon d’Or Of All Time and was introduced by the Ballon d’Or organizers, in collaboration with UEFA, to mark the prize’s 70th anniversary. The initiative invited supporters to select the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning season, with eligibility restricted to players who had won the award at least twice.

Despite the prestige surrounding the announcement, the B.O.A.T. is not an official Ballon d’Or trophy. It is a fan-voting initiative that allows supporters to weigh in on an ongoing debate about soccer’s greatest individual performances, rather than a new competitive honor awarded through the traditional Ballon d’Or process.

The voting also came with a financial condition: supporters had to pay €1 (approximately $1.10) per vote. UEFA additionally offered voters the opportunity to enter a draw for two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d’Or gala.

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The Ballon D’Or trophy is seen

The shortlist included 10 multiple-time winners: Ronaldo, Messi, Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer, Kevin Keegan, Alfredo Di Stéfano and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

How is the B.O.A.T. different from the Super Ballon d’Or?

The B.O.A.T. and the Super Ballon d’Or are two separate initiatives, despite their similar names and their connection to debates about soccer’s greatest players. The B.O.A.T. campaign asks fans to choose the best season among previous Ballon d’Or-winning campaigns, with the results determined by public voting.

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The Super Ballon d’Or, by contrast, is a distinct historical honor. France Football awarded it only once, in 1989, to Alfredo Di Stefano, recognizing his exceptional legacy and standing among the game’s greatest players.

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A general view of the Ballon D’Or trophy

Ronaldo’s victory therefore adds another talking point to his long-running rivalry with Messi, but the result should be understood in context. It establishes Ronaldo’s 2008 campaign as the favorite in this particular fan poll, rather than delivering a definitive verdict on which player or season ranks highest in soccer history.

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