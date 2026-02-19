Thibaut Courtois follows Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé’s footsteps, becomes co-owner of European club while still playing

After retiring, many players choose to invest in or own clubs, but in recent years stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé have joined a growing group of active players holding ownership stakes while still competing. This time, another Real Madrid star has followed that trend, as Thibaut Courtois has become a co-owner of a European club while continuing his playing career.

Courtois announced that he will be involved in the ownership of Le Mans FC through his investment group NxtPlay, providing capital as part of the team’s long-term project. The French side has also unveiled a major internal restructuring, with a Brazilian investment fund Outfield, that was already involved, now becoming the club’s majority stakeholder.

Meanwhile, NxtPlay is an investment group that also includes stars from other sports such as tennis legend Novak Djokovic and former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen. That means all of these figures, including Courtois, are now minority owners and shareholders of Le Mans.

Le Mans have shown steady progress in France, finishing 15th last season before earning promotion to Ligue 2, where they currently sit fifth amid a 20-game unbeaten run. They also reached the Round of 16 in the Coupe de France, and with this new investment and the influence of Courtois and his partners, the club aims to push for promotion to Ligue 1.

Other active players who own clubs

Depending on the country and its regulations, active players may be restricted from owning or holding shares in clubs within the same domestic system, as it could raise integrity concerns. Still, some have found ways to invest, either abroad or under permitted structures.

Mbappé, for example, became the majority investor in SM Caen in 2024 for a reported €20 million. Because he had already completed his move to Spain by that point, the arrangement did not pose a conflict within French competition rules, making him one of the youngest club owners in the sport.

Another notable partnership is led by Inter Miami stars Messi and Luis Suarez. Founded in May 2025, the South American icons entered the ownership arena with Deportivo LSM, a club currently competing in the fourth division in Uruguay.

In Saudi Arabia, regulations appear different, as Ronaldo is reported to own 15% of Al Nassr, his current team. Other active players such as Vinícius Júnior (Alverca), Luka Modrić (Swansea City) and N’Golo Kanté (Royal Excelsior Virton) are also part of a growing trend of players expanding their influence in soccer from the ownership side while still active on the field.

