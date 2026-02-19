Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 2
Comments

Thibaut Courtois follows Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé’s footsteps, becomes co-owner of European club while still playing

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Real Madrid.

After retiring, many players choose to invest in or own clubs, but in recent years stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé have joined a growing group of active players holding ownership stakes while still competing. This time, another Real Madrid star has followed that trend, as Thibaut Courtois has become a co-owner of a European club while continuing his playing career.

Courtois announced that he will be involved in the ownership of Le Mans FC through his investment group NxtPlay, providing capital as part of the team’s long-term project. The French side has also unveiled a major internal restructuring, with a Brazilian investment fund Outfield, that was already involved, now becoming the club’s majority stakeholder.

Meanwhile, NxtPlay is an investment group that also includes stars from other sports such as tennis legend Novak Djokovic and former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen. That means all of these figures, including Courtois, are now minority owners and shareholders of Le Mans.

Le Mans have shown steady progress in France, finishing 15th last season before earning promotion to Ligue 2, where they currently sit fifth amid a 20-game unbeaten run. They also reached the Round of 16 in the Coupe de France, and with this new investment and the influence of Courtois and his partners, the club aims to push for promotion to Ligue 1.

Tweet placeholder

Other active players who own clubs

Depending on the country and its regulations, active players may be restricted from owning or holding shares in clubs within the same domestic system, as it could raise integrity concerns. Still, some have found ways to invest, either abroad or under permitted structures.

Advertisement
Barcelona presidential candidate takes subtle swipe at Joan Laporta over Lionel Messi’s controversial departure

see also

Barcelona presidential candidate takes subtle swipe at Joan Laporta over Lionel Messi’s controversial departure

Mbappé, for example, became the majority investor in SM Caen in 2024 for a reported €20 million. Because he had already completed his move to Spain by that point, the arrangement did not pose a conflict within French competition rules, making him one of the youngest club owners in the sport.

Another notable partnership is led by Inter Miami stars Messi and Luis Suarez. Founded in May 2025, the South American icons entered the ownership arena with Deportivo LSM, a club currently competing in the fourth division in Uruguay.

In Saudi Arabia, regulations appear different, as Ronaldo is reported to own 15% of Al Nassr, his current team. Other active players such as Vinícius Júnior (Alverca), Luka Modrić (Swansea City) and N’Golo Kanté (Royal Excelsior Virton) are also part of a growing trend of players expanding their influence in soccer from the ownership side while still active on the field.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Harry Kane ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the European Golden Shoe race

Harry Kane ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the European Golden Shoe race

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are the players at the top of the European Golden Shoe standings.

Kylian Mbappé condemns Prestianni as UEFA opens probe into incident with Vinicius Junior in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé condemns Prestianni as UEFA opens probe into incident with Vinicius Junior in Champions League

After Tuesday’s controversial Champions League incident, which prompted UEFA to open an investigation, Kylian Mbappé condemned Gianluca Prestianni over his clash with Vinicius Junior.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Confirmed lineups for Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League clash

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Confirmed lineups for Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League clash

Following their recent defeat in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid must secure a victory against Benfica to secure their place in the round of 16. To this end, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Kylian Mbappe, as he could be the difference maker.

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Sporting San Miguelito face LA Galaxy in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo