Lamine Yamal compares early career success with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Never this early had so much been won’

Lamine Yamal has rewritten footballing precedent since exploding onto the global stage as a teenager. Now positioning himself among the frontrunners for his first Ballon d’Or, the 19-year-old winger offered a bold perspective when measuring his early accomplishments against those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: “Never this early had so much been won.“

Since making his first-team debut for Barcelona at age 15 in 2023, Yamal has established himself as an indispensable starter for the Blaugrana and a premier talent worldwide. Beyond breaking individual La Liga milestones previously set by Messi and Ronaldo, Yamal’s pivotal role in Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph cemented his place in international soccer history at a unprecedented age.

In an interview with Argentine legend Jorge Valdano on Movistar+, Yamal contextualized his early silverware haul against historical precedents: “There have been great stars in football, like Leo (Messi), like Cristiano (Ronaldo), or like Diego (Maradona)—whom I wasn’t able to see—but never this early had so much been won. There’s the case of Pele, who indeed won many things early on, but not in recent times.“

By capturing the 2026 World Cup, Yamal joined an elite group of just ten players, alongside teammate Pau Cubarsi, to lift the trophy prior to turning 20. He achieved the milestone at 19 years and 6 days of age, eclipsing Kylian Mbappe’s age benchmark from 2018 (19 years, 207 days) while trailing only historical marks held by Pele (17 years, 249 days in 1958) and Ronaldo Nazario (17 years, 298 days in 1994).

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Yamal subsequently emphasized that despite his rapid rise, his long-term ambition remains unfulfilled. “And there are people who think that because I’ve won, at some point I’ll relax, but I know I have a thousand things to do to go down in football history,” he added.

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see also Lamine Yamal matches Lionel Messi in a 21st-century La Liga goalscoring feat not even Cristiano Ronaldo achieved

Trophies won by Yamal, Messi, and Ronaldo at age 19

Evaluating the early developmental pathways of all three stars reveals clear parallels between Yamal and Messi as La Masia graduates established at Barcelona, contrasting with Ronaldo’s early development at Sporting CP. Factoring in domestic and international competitions, all three players maintained distinct trophy cabinets at age 19.

At age 19, Cristiano Ronaldo was adapting to his initial transition at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. Developing as a classic wide midfielder, the Portuguese winger held two official team honors: the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira with Sporting CP and the 2003-04 FA Cup, where he opened the scoring in the final against Millwall.

Messi at age 19 was firmly integrated into Barcelona’s starting lineup alongside team focal point Ronaldinho. The Argentine playmaker had already accumulated five major team honors with the Blaugrana: two La Liga titles (2004-05, 2005-06), the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League, and two Spanish Super Cups (2005, 2006), alongside a 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup title with Argentina, where he earned the Golden Ball and Golden Shoe.

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At 19, Yamal holds the most expansive hardware collection of the trio with eight major trophies. While yet to secure a Champions League title, he has captured three La Liga championships, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey with Barcelona, alongside European Championship and World Cup titles with the Spanish national team.