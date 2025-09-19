Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona reportedly make important call with key Champions League clash looming

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona are enjoying a stretch of calm following a crucial victory over Newcastle in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener. However, the club remains focused on the recovery of Lamine Yamal, with a clear target date in mind for his return.

Lamine returned from the September international break with discomfort in his pubic area. That setback frustrated head coach Hansi Flick, who directed his anger toward Spain manager Luis De La Fuente and his staff, as the young winger was ruled out of last Sunday’s La Liga match against Valencia and also missed the midweek trip to England.

Twelve days after his last competitive appearance, Yamal is still not fully recovered. “The club had worked under the assumption that he could make it back in time for Sunday’s La Liga match against Getafe, but as of now, that’s not happening,” Sport reported on Friday.

“Lamine is undergoing daily training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva to support his recovery, but both the medical staff and the player himself have decided that pushing it would not be wise,” the Spanish outlet added.

Hansi Flick

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

Under these circumstances, it’s all but confirmed that Yamal won’t feature on Sunday against Getafe. Optimistic projections suggest he may return in one of the next two La Liga fixtures. Barcelona will host Real Oviedo on Thursday, September 25, and three days later face Real Sociedad.

Advertisement
Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

see also

Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

Champions League the top priority for Barcelona

While getting results in La Liga remains important for Barcelona—especially to stay close to Real Madrid in the standings—it’s clear that the UEFA Champions League is the club’s top priority. After a strong showing against Newcastle, a far tougher test awaits.

On Matchday 2 of the league phase, Barcelona will take on reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 1, in Catalunya. The goal is to have Lamine Yamal fully fit for that clash. “The club’s sporting directors are emphasizing the need for the Rocafonda native to be 100% ready for the Champions League matchup against PSG,Sport revealed.

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

PSG facing issues of their own

The international break didn’t just deliver bad news for Barcelona. During his time with the French national team, Ousmane Dembele suffered a right hamstring injury that forced him to return early to Paris. The injury is serious enough to rule him out of several key fixtures.

Advertisement

According to reports, the expected recovery timeline is around six weeks, meaning Dembele will miss a number of important games. That includes this Sunday’s derby against Olympique Marseille, as well as the Champions League showdown against Barcelona—a significant blow for head coach Luis Enrique.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona stay or Manchester United return? Marcus Rashford clears the air on future plans after stunning UEFA Champions League display

Barcelona stay or Manchester United return? Marcus Rashford clears the air on future plans after stunning UEFA Champions League display

Would he stay in Catalonia, or head back to Manchester United next season? The answer may have just been revealed — and it has major implications for both clubs.

Did Ruben Amorim misjudge Marcus Rashford? Barcelona loanee’s eye-opening statistic that has Manchester United fans shaking their heads

Did Ruben Amorim misjudge Marcus Rashford? Barcelona loanee’s eye-opening statistic that has Manchester United fans shaking their heads

Is Ruben Amorim already regretting his harsh decision? That is the question on many fans’ lips as Marcus Rashford lit up St. James’ Park with a sensational performance in Barcelona’s Champions League opener.

Erling Haaland nets 50 goals in 49 Champions League games: How long until he passes Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time scoring record?

Erling Haaland nets 50 goals in 49 Champions League games: How long until he passes Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time scoring record?

Erling Haaland continues to raise the bar with his prolific scoring, reaching 50 goals in just 49 Champions League games and prompting the question of how long it will take him to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record.

Vinicius under the spotlight after Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso’s remarks: ‘It wasn’t the time to talk’

Vinicius under the spotlight after Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso’s remarks: ‘It wasn’t the time to talk’

Xabi Alonso addressed the current form of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo