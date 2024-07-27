LaLiga will add to their list of streaming innovations with their own take on Ted Lasso.

In terms of streaming, La Liga has recently been one of the world’s best-performing soccer leagues.

In 2021, they partnered with MediaPro to bring viewers closer to the action. Their cutting-edge pitchside camera, similar to the NFL’s end zone camera, provides viewers with an audiovisual experience.

The “La Liga All Access” docuseries, recently released on Netflix, takes fans behind the scenes of the 2023/24 season.

The series captures the bitter rivalries, on-pitch action, and off-pitch controversies associated with one of the world’s most passionate leagues.

Now, the Spanish league is taking the drama from the pitch to the film set. La Liga Studios announced a new fiction series based on the La Liga world.

LaLiga Studios announces new fiction series

After months of talks, the series got the go-ahead in conjunction with production company Little Spain. They will creatively collaborate with LA-based actor Josh Hutcherson on the project.

In a statement, Banijay said that the series is set to be the first of its kind with “the official seal of approval from a competition of its size and scope.”

“We are facing a unique opportunity to produce the first fiction series that can exploit at all levels the IP of LaLiga, its clubs, its talent, its stadiums, its fans, to achieve a degree of veracity rarely seen in football-related fiction,” said Chalo Bonificano, LALIGA Studios’ CEO.

In the same press release, Little Spain described it as a milestone for the production company.

“In order to capture the essence of the football world and its lifestyle accessible to very few, the key elements will be emotion and our signature cinematic style,”

The Ted Lasso Effect

While some die-hard fans may scoff at Ted Lasso and Apple’s interpretation of the English game, there is no denying that drama has the potential to unlock audiences previously alien to soccer.

The series documented the fictional Richmond FC, an English soccer club managed by a collegiate football coach. Manchester City were the first club to feature in the series before a host of other clubs followed suit.

Thus, in a recent interview, City’s chief marketing officer Nuria Tarre explained the importance of blending sport with entertainment.

“We liked the fact it was a scripted series about soccer and Manchester City were gonna be portrayed in a positive way,” Tarre told GOAL.

While Pep Guardiola’s acting debut may not have prompted any speculation over a career change, it did provide a platform for his current club.

City has recently overtaken their local rivals Manchester United as the most popular Premier League team in America according to sports analysts at Nielsen (via The Athletic). While this may be down to several factors, Mr. Lasso is sure to have played his part.

La Liga’s drama series is still relatively unknown. However, it’s an exciting project from a football league thinking outside of the box in its marketing drive.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Avalon.red : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire