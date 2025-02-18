Real Madrid’s concern: Is Vinicius leading Jude Bellingham down the wrong path?

Real Madrid has long maintained high expectations for Vinicius, yet his on-field discipline issues this season have clashed with the club’s standards. Now, Los Blancos are growing increasingly concerned about Jude Bellingham’s behavior as well. While the English midfielder has been a revelation on the pitch, his recent actions are beginning to raise red flags.

Bellingham’s week started on a high after he played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over Manchester City, but it quickly took a negative turn. During Madrid’s La Liga clash with Osasuna, the 21-year-old midfielder received a straight red card for dissent, leaving his team in a difficult position.

However, his dismissal against Osasuna has been surrounded by controversy. According to referee Jose Munuera Montero, the England international was sent off for saying “F** you”*, a direct insult. However, Bellingham denies this accusation, claiming he only cursed under his breath out of frustration, not directed at the official.

“It’s clear that a mistake has been made, there has been a communication error,” Bellingham insisted. “I don’t want to say what I said again, but it’s more like ‘joder’ [a Spanish phrase often used to express frustration], and I want everyone to know that I didn’t mean to put the team in a situation to leave them with ten men.”

Madrid has appealed the decision, arguing that video footage supports the player’s claim. However, it is unlikely that his suspension will be reduced. Interestingly, Montero, the referee responsible for the red card, has been sidelined from officiating La Liga matches next weekend, according to reports from Relevo.

Real Madrid fears Bellingham is following in Vinicius’ footsteps

Madrid’s concern goes beyond this single red card. The club is worried that Bellingham is starting to adopt some of Vinicius’ worst tendencies, particularly when dealing with referees, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

While Vinicius’ emotional reactions and confrontations with officials have been well-documented, Bellingham’s protests are becoming increasingly frequent, with this season alone seeing him accumulate seven yellow cards and one red card. Of these yellow cards, three were issued for arguing with referees, one for an altercation with an opponent, and three for fouls. Additionally, his red card against Osasuna was also a result of dissent, further highlighting his growing frustration on the field.

This mirrors a pattern from last season, where the England international received 10 yellow cards across all competitions. Notably, three of those were for arguing with officials, and he was also sent off against Valencia in a controversial incident after a heated exchange with referee Gil Manzano. Madrid has already struggled with Vinicius’ disciplinary record, and they do not want the 21-year-old to fall into the same habits.

Vinicius’ growing discipline issues

Real Madrid’s frustration with Vinicius is not new, but this season has only intensified concerns. The Brazilian winger’s temperament and defensive commitment have come under scrutiny, with Madrid’s coaching staff and even senior players like Luka Modric expressing their frustrations.

During a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes, Modric confronted Vinicius for not tracking back defensively, leading to a heated exchange. Federico Valverde had to intervene, reinforcing Modric’s point.

Beyond his on-field temperament, Vinicius’ disciplinary record speaks for itself, as he has accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and three yellow cards in the Champions League. In addition, he has received further bookings in both the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, bringing his total to 10 yellow cards this season.