Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

Is Real Madrid planning to leave La Liga? The club’s bold move to seek refuge in another league

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Real Madrid's dissatisfaction with La Liga might accelerate their involvement in a relaunched European Super League.
© Angel MartinezReal Madrid's dissatisfaction with La Liga might accelerate their involvement in a relaunched European Super League.

Real Madrid is reportedly considering leaving La Liga, fueled by escalating tensions with league president Javier Tebas and perceived injustices in refereeing decisions. This dramatic possibility follows Real Madrid’s recent 1-1 draw with Osasuna, where Jude Bellingham‘s controversial red card for dissent further inflamed existing grievances.

The club views Tebas as their primary adversary, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign against them. This sentiment, fueled by social media calls for the club to leave La Liga, highlights the intensity of the conflict.

The report in SPORT suggests that Real Madrid is exploring potential alternative leagues, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. However, such a move would be exceptionally complex, requiring approval from FIFA, La Liga, and UEFA.

The club’s previous involvement in the European Super League, although ultimately unsuccessful, could complicate their efforts to secure UEFA’s approval. The intricate legal and regulatory hurdles associated with such a move underscore the immense difficulty involved in changing leagues.

The European Super League’s resurgence and potential acceleration

The report suggests that Real Madrid’s current conflict with La Liga may accelerate its involvement in a revived European Super League, aiming to distance itself from Tebas and create a more favorable competitive environment.

Advertisement

The relaunched Super League project, aiming for a 2026 launch, might provide a more suitable context for Real Madrid’s ambitions, particularly given the ongoing conflicts. This complex scenario underscores the evolving dynamics of European football and highlights the potential for dramatic shifts in the sport’s governance and competition structures.

Despite the simmering tensions with La Liga, Real Madrid has shifted its attention to the upcoming Champions League second leg against Manchester City. This critical match, at the Santiago Bernabéu, requires the team’s immediate focus and presents a significant challenge to the club’s ambitions in Europe.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes something clear to Bellingham after red card controversy

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes something clear to Bellingham after red card controversy

After Jude Bellingham's controversial red card in Real Madrid's game against Osasuna, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick weighed in on the situation.

Concern at Manchester City: Haaland injured and may miss return match against Real Madrid

Concern at Manchester City: Haaland injured and may miss return match against Real Madrid

Erling Haaland was substituted late in Manchester City's victory over Newcastle due to a knee injury. The injury occurred during a defensive action, causing immediate concern given its timing—just four days before the crucial Champions League second leg against Real Madrid. Haaland's participation in the return match is now uncertain.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham breaks silence after red card: ‘I never insulted the referee’

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham breaks silence after red card: ‘I never insulted the referee’

After receiving the second red card of his career in the match against Osasuna, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham broke his silence, stating, "I never insulted the referee."

Real Madrid plans for life without Vinicius: Milan star and Premier League target top the list to join Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid plans for life without Vinicius: Milan star and Premier League target top the list to join Kylian Mbappe

Two key names have reportedly emerged as top targets for Real Madrid to replace Vinicius. One is a star from Serie A, while the other has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo