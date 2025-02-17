Is Real Madrid planning to leave La Liga? The club’s bold move to seek refuge in another league

Real Madrid is reportedly considering leaving La Liga, fueled by escalating tensions with league president Javier Tebas and perceived injustices in refereeing decisions. This dramatic possibility follows Real Madrid’s recent 1-1 draw with Osasuna, where Jude Bellingham‘s controversial red card for dissent further inflamed existing grievances.

The club views Tebas as their primary adversary, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign against them. This sentiment, fueled by social media calls for the club to leave La Liga, highlights the intensity of the conflict.

The report in SPORT suggests that Real Madrid is exploring potential alternative leagues, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. However, such a move would be exceptionally complex, requiring approval from FIFA, La Liga, and UEFA.

The club’s previous involvement in the European Super League, although ultimately unsuccessful, could complicate their efforts to secure UEFA’s approval. The intricate legal and regulatory hurdles associated with such a move underscore the immense difficulty involved in changing leagues.

The European Super League’s resurgence and potential acceleration

The report suggests that Real Madrid’s current conflict with La Liga may accelerate its involvement in a revived European Super League, aiming to distance itself from Tebas and create a more favorable competitive environment.

The relaunched Super League project, aiming for a 2026 launch, might provide a more suitable context for Real Madrid’s ambitions, particularly given the ongoing conflicts. This complex scenario underscores the evolving dynamics of European football and highlights the potential for dramatic shifts in the sport’s governance and competition structures.

Despite the simmering tensions with La Liga, Real Madrid has shifted its attention to the upcoming Champions League second leg against Manchester City. This critical match, at the Santiago Bernabéu, requires the team’s immediate focus and presents a significant challenge to the club’s ambitions in Europe.