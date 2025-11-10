Trending topics:
Is Casemiro leaving Manchester United? The Red Devils linked to former Real Madrid market target

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Manchester United have gone five consecutive games without defeat, breaking a losing streak that lasted several years. Carlos Casemiro’s impressive midfield performance alongside Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental to this success. However, the Red Devils are now linked with the potential arrival of a former Real Madrid market target, casting doubt on the Brazilian’s future at the club despite his good form.

Carlos Casemiro’s impressive performances have captured the attention of Red Devils fans, who are urging him to stay with the team. Despite having a contract until 2026, the Brazilian faces a situation where he has less than a year left on his current deal. Although the club holds a one-year renewal option, the veteran would need to take a pay cut to remain with the team, which is no small sacrifice, making his permanence a unfinished deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have set their sights on Angelo Stiller, who was Real Madrid’s target last summer. Due to his impressive performances in recent seasons, his transfer from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart is estimated to be worth $53 million. His potential arrival is because Jason Wilcox, the team’s director of soccer, has long admired his style of play and profile.

Following Toni Kroos’ retirement, Real Madrid focused on Stiller, who is considered the driving force behind VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. He excels not only physically and defensively but also makes a creative impact with his impressive vision and passing. However, Los Blancos’ interest has cooled, which may help Manchester United make the right offer in the summer of 2026.

VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart takes a corner kick during the UEFA Europa League.

Not only Stiller: Manchester United are reportedly chasing some young midfielders

Although Angelo Stiller is the latest player linked to Manchester United, he isn’t the only young talent catching the club’s eye as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 summer transfer window. Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace was among the first targets considered by the Red Devils. However, he has openly stated on The Athletic his limited knowledge about these speculations, casting doubt on a potential move.

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

Manchester United have reportedly set a clear condition for Casemiro to extend his contract

In light of this, Conor Gallagher of Atletico Madrid is emerging as a serious option for the Red Devils, according to reports by Fabrizio Romano. However, his departure from Los Colchoneros pose a significant challenge, as coach Diego Simeone considers him an integral part of his strategic plans. As time passes, Manchester United remain determined to secure at least one midfielder, which could lead to more players being associated with the club.

