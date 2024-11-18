The USMNT faced Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals at CityPark Stadium. Team captain Christian Pulisic delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to secure the United States’ spot in the next stage.

With a narrow advantage from the first leg, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side entered the match determined to seal their qualification. The team struck early, with Pulisic opening the scoring in the 13th minute. Ricardo Pepi drew the defenders’ attention, creating space for Pulisic, who calmly converted after a well-placed pass from Weston McKennie.

The USMNT continued to press, and their captain stepped up again. In the 33rd minute, McKennie sent in a cross from the right flank. Tanner Tessmann cleverly let the ball run through his legs, allowing Pulisic to strike. His shot deflected off Di’Shon Bernard and into the net, doubling the lead.

Goals from Pepi in the 42nd minute and Timothy Weah in the 56th added to the tally, securing a convincing 4-2 victory for Pochettino’s squad. Following his brace, Pochettino opted to substitute Pulisic for Brenden Aaronson. However, Pulisic appeared visibly displeased with the decision as he left the pitch.

What’s next in the CONCACAF Nations League?

With their victory over Jamaica, the USMNT became the first team to secure a spot in the semifinals. Pochettino’s squad will face the winner of the Panama vs. Costa Rica matchup, where Panama currently holds a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Elsewhere in the bracket of the CONCACAF Nations League, Canada takes on Suriname (leading 1-0), while Mexico must overcome a 2-0 deficit against Honduras. The second legs of these matches will take place on Tuesday, solidifying the semifinal matchups. The tournament’s final is scheduled for March 23, 2025, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.