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Kylian Mbappe puts Lamine Yamal’s Spain above France as ‘best team in the world’ after 2026 World Cup win

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.
© Justin Setterfield & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as France‘s leader both on and off the pitch while guiding Les Bleus into the deep stages of three consecutive World Cup cycles. However, following their recent triumph in the 2026 edition, Mbappe offered high praise for Lamine Yamal and Spain, labeling the world champions as the “best team in the world.

Since Mbappe’s global emergence at the 2018 World Cup, Les Bleus have hoisted the trophy that summer, reached the final in 2022, and advanced to the semifinals in 2026. While that sustained run reflects a golden generation in French football, their recent setback against Spain exposed tactical limitations when facing elite possession systems.

In an interview with Diario AS director Jose Felix Diaz, Mbappe reflected candidly on the 2-0 semifinal defeat to Yamal’s squad: “They won, and in football, when you win, you’re right. I think we failed with our initial game plan, and afterwards, against a team that likes to keep the ball and hold possession, being a goal down is always harder. It wasn’t a good day, and in the World Cup it’s not like in the Champions League—there is no home and away leg. We didn’t play the match we needed to play, simple as that, and I think it was a missed opportunity for us, but we are going to work to have other opportunities.

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Controlling tempo through dominant possession, Spain neutralized a French attack that had entered the semifinals averaging nearly three goals per match across six fixtures. However, against Spain, Les Bleus were held scoreless for the first time in the tournament, managing just three shots on target without forcing a single save from Unai Simon.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France competes for the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 and Pedro Porro #12 of Spain.

Kylian Mbappe of France is tackled by Lamine Yamal in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

When pressed on whether France still hold the mantle of global dominance given their sustained deep tournament runs, Mbappe gave a direct evaluation. “I always say that the one who dominates is the one who wins, and right now the team that dominates is Spain, because they won and we have to accept it,” he candidly stated. “We have quality, a team, players, but you have to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and the team that won is Spain, who is the best team in the world. Right now, Spain is the best,” he added.

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Spain displayed total control throughout their championship campaign, conceding just once across the entire tournament in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium. Following a final victory over Argentina, Yamal and La Roja firmly established themselves as international football’s premier side, a status they look to reaffirm in the upcoming UEFA Nations League group stage.

Mbappe and the World Cup of the stars

Mbappe has actively made his case for the upcoming Ballon d’Or, maintaining that no player compiled a stronger individual resume over the past year. Regarding the World Cup itself, while declining to single out an individual player of the tournament, he praised how football’s premier talents elevated the competition for global viewers.

The race for the Golden Boot produced one of the tournament’s most compelling storylines, with Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland locked in a tight battle through the group stage. The French captain ultimately captured the scoring title with 10 goals, edging Messi’s eight in a high-stakes race that escalated through the knockout rounds.

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Reflecting on the star-studded competition, Mbappe shared his perspective on performing on the global stage: “A lot of players stepped up. It’s a good thing because, in the end, the World Cup is the most important competition in the sport. The competition that the entire world watches and is going to remember. When you see this, when you see the best players in the world stepping up and making history, it’s something that people are going to remember for years.

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