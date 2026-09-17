Lionel Messi and Inter Miami still in the hunt for two more titles after winning the Campeones Cup

Four trophies in four years, and Inter Miami still aren’t done for 2026. Wednesday’s Campeones Cup triumph over Cruz Azul was just the latest stop for Lionel Messi‘s crowded trophy case, and with months still left on the calendar, two more pieces of silverware remain within reach.

The first is the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the club with the best regular-season record across the entire league rather than just a conference. Miami’s form has cooled at the wrong time to make a serious push for it, sitting third in the standings and nine points adrift of leaders Nashville SC after going winless in their last three MLS outings.

The more realistic target is the MLS Cup. Miami don’t need to top the table, or even finish first in the Eastern Conference, to get there, just crack the top eight to secure a playoff spot, with the eighth and ninth seeds meeting in a single wild-card game before the bracket opens up. From there, it’s simply a matter of winning it out, something the club have already proven they can do.

Inter Miami have lifted both trophies before, claiming the Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup a year later, a run that also punched their ticket into this year’s Campeones Cup.

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Winning the MLS Cup again in 2026 would send them back to the Campeones Cup in 2027, setting up a shot at a back-to-back title no club has ever managed, and handing Messi a fifth trophy with the Herons in as many seasons since his 2023 arrival.

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see also Lionel Messi breaks an MLS all-time record after reaching 100 goals with Inter Miami

Every trophy Messi has won with Inter Miami

Messi’s collection with the Herons started almost immediately. Just weeks after his 2023 arrival, he inspired a last-to-first turnaround in the Leagues Cup, capped by that unforgettable stoppage-time free kick against Cruz Azul in his debut, and Miami went on to lift the trophy without him ever tasting defeat in the tournament.

The following year, they set the all-time MLS record for regular-season points (74) to claim the Supporters’ Shield, only for a shock playoff exit to leave the bigger prize just out of reach.

That disappointment didn’t last long. In 2025, Inter Miami turned the page and won their first MLS Cup, finally translating their regular-season dominance into the league’s biggest trophy.

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Now, with the 2026 Campeones Cup added to the résumé after Wednesday’s win over Cruz Azul, Messi has delivered a different piece of silverware in each of his three full seasons in Miami, and the club are chasing a fourth this year with the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup both still on the table.