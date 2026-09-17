Lionel Messi breaks an MLS all-time record after reaching 100 goals with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi delivered another milestone moment for Inter Miami on Wednesday, scoring his 100th goal for the club in the Campeones Cup final, a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium. The Argentine headed in a cross from Luis Suárez in the 24th minute to help lift the club’s first-ever title in that competition, adding yet another trophy to an already stacked collection since arriving in Miami.

Messi’s header also made him the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals with a single club across all competitions. He got there in just 114 appearances, a tally that includes 55 assists for a combined 155 goal contributions with the Herons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The mark shatters the previous record, which belonged to Josef Martínez, who needed 125 games to reach 100 goals with Atlanta United. That record had itself broken an earlier standard set by Robbie Keane, who scored 100 goals for the LA Galaxy in 156 appearances.

Messi’s run to the milestone continues to redefine what’s possible in MLS, and it comes at a moment when Inter Miami are still chasing more silverware in 2026. Since his arrival in July 2023, the Argentine has already delivered the Leagues Cup, the Supporters’ Shield, the MLS Cup, and now the Campeones Cup, cementing his status as the most decorated player in franchise.

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Beckham, Casemiro, and De Paul make the case for Messi’s ninth Ballon d’Or

Messi’s milestone night with Inter Miami also reignited the conversation around this year’s Ballon d’Or, an award still up for grabs after neither Spain’s World Cup triumph nor PSG’s Champions League run produced a clear favorite. In the aftermath of the Campeones Cup win, several people close to Messi didn’t hold back on where they stand.

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see also Lionel Messi snubs MLS commissioner Don Garber during Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup celebration

Speaking to Apple TV, club co-owner David Beckham didn’t hesitate when asked about Messi’s case, saying “he was the best player in this tournament at 39 years old“. Teammate Casemiro, who spent years facing Messi with Real Madrid from the other side of El Clasico before joining him at Inter Miami, was just as supportive in his own postmatch interview: “I can’t decide who wins the Ballon d’Or, but as his teammate, I certainly hope he takes it“.

Rodrigo De Paul went even further in comments to TUDN, saying “no one will ever do what he did in this World Cup at 39 years old“. The endorsement carries weight despite Spain lifting the trophy and Rodri walking away with the tournament’s Golden Ball, since Messi still finished with 12 goal involvements at the World Cup, second only to Mbappe’s 14, numbers his teammates keep pointing to as proof his Ballon d’Or case is far from a sentimental one.