Cristiano Ronaldo could step away from Al-Nassr acquisition idea as major issue causes fresh doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo could be reconsidering his plans to become involved in a potential Al-Nassr acquisition as fresh doubts emerge over the direction of the Saudi Pro League club. The Portuguese star is reportedly weighing whether deeper involvement still makes sense, with developments behind the scenes raising questions about the long-term future of any proposed investment.

The latest development comes after reports in September linked Ronaldo to a potential consortium seeking greater control of Al-Nassr. The proposed group was reportedly set to include Ronaldo, Milan owner Gerry Cardinale, and three Saudi investors, with reports suggesting that the partners could each commit around $100 million toward the project.

The structure of the potential takeover has never been finalized, however, and there has been no official confirmation that a deal has been completed. Earlier reports suggested that the consortium could seek a controlling stake from the Public Investment Fund, which currently oversees Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo becoming involved would represent a major change in his relationship with the club. Since joining Al-Nassr in early 2023, he has been its most recognizable figure, but an ownership role would potentially give him a direct financial and strategic interest in how the club is run.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

Why Ronaldo’s doubts grow over Al-Nassr project

According to 365Scores Arabic, Ronaldo is currently leaning toward stepping back from the idea, although no final decision has been made. The report suggests that the situation remains fluid and that further developments could still change his thinking.

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The latest report indicates that the veteran does not view the club’s difficulties as something that can be solved by addressing one isolated problem. Instead, he reportedly sees several interconnected administrative issues that would need to be resolved before a long-term ownership or investment project could move forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

That reportedly includes concerns over the Saudi side’s management structure, financial situation, and the absence of a sufficiently clear long-term vision. For Ronaldo, continued instability could make it difficult to establish the kind of sustainable project that would be required if he were to move from being Al-Nassr’s star player to becoming involved in its ownership.

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As a result, the possibility of stepping away from the acquisition idea is now being seriously considered. The proposal has therefore lost some of the momentum it appeared to have earlier, even though Ronaldo has yet to completely close the door.

Financial problems add to the uncertainty

The Saudi Pro League champion’s administrative situation has become particularly important because of its reported financial pressures. Reports have placed the club’s debts above $200 million, while tighter financial controls have affected its ability to operate freely in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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Those restrictions have already had an impact on squad building, with Al-Nassr making relatively limited additions during the summer and facing difficulties registering certain players. The situation has contributed to wider questions about whether the club can provide the level of sporting infrastructure Ronaldo expects as he continues his career at 41 years old.

The recent sporting results have added another layer of frustration. Al-Nassr suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the opening AFC Champions League Elite match, following a run of inconsistent domestic results, increasing scrutiny around the club’s overall direction.