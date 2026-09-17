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Joan Garcia receives optimistic injury update from FC Barcelona after slipping while chasing ball in La Liga

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Joan Garcia of FC Barcelona.
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesJoan Garcia of FC Barcelona.

Joan Garcia raised alarm bells for FC Barcelona on Wednesday, forced off at halftime in La Liga against Racing Santander after slipping off the pitch while retrieving a ball. Following medical evaluations on Thursday, the Spanish goalkeeper received encouraging news regarding his condition.

Since arriving from Espanyol last season, Garcia has established himself as Barcelona‘s undisputed starter between the posts, featuring in every match across all competitions. Head coach Hansi Flick selected him in the starting XI for Matchday 6 against Racing Club, though his evening was cut short unexpectedly.

On a rain-soaked night in Barcelona, Garcia slipped on the turf outside the boundary lines while retrieving the ball for a goal kick. Although he didn’t fall entirely, the sharp, awkward movement immediately raised concern among coaching staff regarding potential joint damage.

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While Garcia finished out the opening 45 minutes, he remained in the locker room at halftime as backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny readied himself to enter the match. It was later confirmed that Garcia suffered a knee tweak during the incident, though initial details regarding the severity were withheld pending scans.

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Joan Garcia’s injury update

On Thursday morning, Barcelona issued an official medical update confirming the results of Garcia’s imaging tests. “First team player Joan Garcia is experiencing mild discomfort in his right knee. His evolution will determine his return,” the club statement read.

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While any knee concern causes anxiety, the prognosis brought relief to the club, as tests confirmed the issue does not involve the surgically repaired knee from his previous season. Scans revealed localized bone edema without structural meniscus involvement, offering an optimistic outlook for his recovery timeline.

Nonetheless, attention turns to when the 25-year-old goalkeeper will return to first-team action. Barcelona return to La Liga play on Saturday, September 19, against Sevilla for Matchday 7, with Garcia expected to sit out as a precautionary measure.

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With the international break approaching, Garcia, who serves as Spain’s secondary options behind Unai Simon and David Raya, will likely remain sidelined to undergo treatment rather than joining La Roja for UEFA Nations League fixtures. Barcelona anticipate having Garcia fully fit for their return to domestic action on Sunday, October 11.

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