Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

Kylian Mbappe once again proved decisive for Real Madrid, this time in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille, scoring both goals in a comeback win. With his brace at the Santiago Bernabéu, the French striker moved past a Real Madrid and Manchester United legend in the all-time UCL scoring charts.

USMNT star Timothy Weah stunned the Bernabéu by putting Marseille ahead in the 22nd minute with a powerful strike. But Mbappe stepped up to flip the game. He converted a penalty in the 28th minute after a foul on Rodrygo, then buried another from the spot in the 81st after a controversial handball. The two goals not only secured the three points but also elevated him in the competition’s all-time rankings.

With his double, Mbappe has now scored 57 career Champions League goals, surpassing Dutch great Ruud van Nistelrooy, who finished with 56. The former United and Real Madrid striker had long held eighth place on the all-time list, but Mbappe’s fast start in Madrid has pushed him higher up the table.

One ongoing debate around the Champions League scoring charts is whether goals scored in qualifying rounds should count toward the official tally. Van Nistelrooy netted four times in eight qualification games for PSV and Manchester United, which would bring his overall total to 60. However, UEFA does not include those in its official competition statistics.

Van Nistelrooy’s official 56 came with 8 goals for PSV, 35 for Manchester United, and 13 with Real Madrid. Mbappe’s 57, meanwhile, have been spread across his three clubs: 6 with Monaco, 42 with PSG, and now 9 with Real Madrid. At just 26, the Frenchman shows no signs of slowing down.

Which legends could Mbappe surpass next?

Mbappe recently overtook Thierry Henry on France’s all-time scoring list, a milestone that further underscored his status as a generational talent. His climb up the Champions League leaderboard is adding another chapter to his legacy.

With 57 goals, Mbappe is now tied for seventh all-time with Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller. One more strike would push him into sole possession of sixth. Next on the list is Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who sits fifth with 71 goals. That leaves Mbappe needing 14 more to draw level, a difficult task for this season, but a very realistic target in the near future.