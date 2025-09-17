Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Kylian Mbappe overtakes Real Madrid, Manchester United icon in Champions League goalscoring list

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Kylian Mbappe once again proved decisive for Real Madrid, this time in their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille, scoring both goals in a comeback win. With his brace at the Santiago Bernabéu, the French striker moved past a Real Madrid and Manchester United legend in the all-time UCL scoring charts.

USMNT star Timothy Weah stunned the Bernabéu by putting Marseille ahead in the 22nd minute with a powerful strike. But Mbappe stepped up to flip the game. He converted a penalty in the 28th minute after a foul on Rodrygo, then buried another from the spot in the 81st after a controversial handball. The two goals not only secured the three points but also elevated him in the competition’s all-time rankings.

With his double, Mbappe has now scored 57 career Champions League goals, surpassing Dutch great Ruud van Nistelrooy, who finished with 56. The former United and Real Madrid striker had long held eighth place on the all-time list, but Mbappe’s fast start in Madrid has pushed him higher up the table.

One ongoing debate around the Champions League scoring charts is whether goals scored in qualifying rounds should count toward the official tally. Van Nistelrooy netted four times in eight qualification games for PSV and Manchester United, which would bring his overall total to 60. However, UEFA does not include those in its official competition statistics.

Ruud van Nistelrooy of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Real Madrid and Lazio at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on December 11, 2007 in Madrid, Spain.

Ruud van Nistelrooy of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Real Madrid and Lazio at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on December 11, 2007 in Madrid, Spain.

Van Nistelrooy’s official 56 came with 8 goals for PSV, 35 for Manchester United, and 13 with Real Madrid. Mbappe’s 57, meanwhile, have been spread across his three clubs: 6 with Monaco, 42 with PSG, and now 9 with Real Madrid. At just 26, the Frenchman shows no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement
Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

see also

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Which legends could Mbappe surpass next?

Mbappe recently overtook Thierry Henry on France’s all-time scoring list, a milestone that further underscored his status as a generational talent. His climb up the Champions League leaderboard is adding another chapter to his legacy.

With 57 goals, Mbappe is now tied for seventh all-time with Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller. One more strike would push him into sole possession of sixth. Next on the list is Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who sits fifth with 71 goals. That leaves Mbappe needing 14 more to draw level, a difficult task for this season, but a very realistic target in the near future.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Kylian Mbappe scores 50th goal for Real Madrid in 64 games: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Kylian Mbappe reaching 50 goals in 64 games with Real Madrid, questions rose on how much did Cristiano Ronaldo take to do so.

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

Real Madrid launches its Champions League campaign determined not to repeat last year’s shaky start, when three early defeats forced them into the playoff round before the knockouts.

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Prior to their UEFA Champions League clash, Olympique Marseille's captain snubbed Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe for Lionel Messi.

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Messi’s Argentina reportedly weighing three possible opponents for November friendly in India

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to tour India in November, but their opponent for the friendly has yet to be confirmed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo