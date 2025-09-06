Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe hits incredible milestone in Ukraine win and eyes France’s all-time goalscoring crown: How many goals left to break Olivier Giroud’s record?

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Ukraine and France.
The World Cup qualifiers could not have started with a better storyline for France. Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance once again took center stage, as the Real Madrid forward found the net in a 2-0 win over Ukraine in Wroclaw. But beyond the three points, this night was about history. Mbappe matched Thierry Henry’s record in emphatic fashion, leaving just one question: how many more goals does he need to become France’s all-time leading scorer?

Didier Deschamps’ men wasted no time asserting their dominance. Michael Olise broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, sliding home a precise pass from Bradley Barcola into the bottom-right corner. The early strike gave Les Bleus control, though Ukraine proved dangerous in moments.

Ibrahima Konate was forced into a goal-line clearance from Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, while Illia Zabarnyi rattled Mike Maignan’s post with a fierce strike. Despite those scares, France’s attack kept probing, with Olise and Ousmane Dembele forcing Anatoliy Trubin into sharp saves.

The match remained finely poised until the 82nd minute, when Les Bleus’ captain provided the decisive moment. Mbappe received the ball from Aurelien Tchouameni, danced past Illia Zabarnyi, and rifled a low finish past Trubin to seal the victory.

The goal was more than just the clincher. It was historic. Mbappe’s strike lifted him to 51 goals for France, drawing him level with Thierry Henry as the nation’s second all-time top scorer. He reached the milestone in just 91 caps, significantly faster than Henry, who needed 123. The achievement adds another layer to the 25-year-old’s meteoric rise, and it sets up the looming question of when—not if—he will surpass Olivier Giroud.

How many goals is Mbappe short of Giroud?

The answer lies in the numbers. Giroud currently leads the all-time charts with 57 international goals, six clear of Mbappe. Considering his scoring rate and current form, the record could fall sooner rather than later.

