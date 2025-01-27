Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his preference for playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, offering a fascinating insight into the tactical considerations behind his choice. De Bruyne’s comments, made last year, have resurfaced amid speculation about his future, with links to both the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

The Belgian talked with Kem Cetinay for WowHydrate. De Bruyne’s preference isn’t a slight against Messi; rather, it reflects a playmaker’s perspective on ideal partnerships. He stated that he would choose Ronaldo because “he’s more of a typical striker,” while Messi is “more of a playmaker.”

De Bruyne, himself a playmaker, views a traditional striker as a more complementary partner for his style of play. This highlights the importance of tactical synergy in forming effective attacking combinations, where different skills and player characteristics complement each other in generating scoring opportunities.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry: A legacy of greatness

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as the two greatest soccer players of the 21st century. Their intense rivalry pushed both players to achieve extraordinary heights, setting numerous records and accumulating a vast array of trophies.

While their rivalry has been intense, both players have consistently demonstrated a high level of respect for one another, acknowledging that they have both significantly shaped the history of modern football.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently commented on his rivalry with Messi, stating that he no longer sees it as an active competition. He emphasized that their shared achievements have changed the history of soccer, and that both players should be respected. Ronaldo acknowledges the intense competition between them for many years, recognizing the significant mutual influence that they had on their respective careers.

De Bruyne’s future and potential links to Messi and Ronaldo

With De Bruyne’s contract expiring in the summer, speculation about his next move is rife. Links to Saudi Pro League clubs and Major League Soccer (MLS) are creating buzz. A move to either league could potentially reunite him with either Messi or Ronaldo, raising the possibility of a unique partnership on the field.

De Bruyne’s preference for Ronaldo suggests a tactical consideration, as he would benefit from having a player who excels at finishing opportunities and making the most of his playmaking abilities. This would bring about a balanced and powerful partnership.

Despite recent fitness challenges, De Bruyne has made a significant contribution to Manchester City this season, starting 11 Premier League games and registering two goals and six assists.