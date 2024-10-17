Hosting the World Cup is an expensive task for cities, and Redmond, which is just outside of Seattle, is already setting money aside. Although there are no new stadium constructions for the 2026 World Cup, funds go to staffing, promotions, marketing and similar expenses. Lumen Field is not in Redmond, which is on the east side of the greater Seattle area. However, city executives expect Redmond to be a major hub for the tournament with an influx of fans.

Speaking to the Puget Sound Business Journal, Redmond Mayor Angela Birney revealed the city has set aside $2 million in taxpayer money for the 2026 World Cup. Despite the 19-mile drive between the two cities, there is an Eastside light rail that will link the two areas. The hope is for that light rail to be open by the time the World Cup kicks off in the summer of 2026. Having $2 million ready will, in the eyes of the Redmond Mayor, allow the city to have a foothold on benefiting from the World Cup.

For example, Birney said a portion of that $2 million will go to local businesses looking to host watch parties or related events. Currently, the Seattle organizing group for the 2026 World Cup, SeattleFWC26, mentioned that certain areas in and around the state of Washington will be hubs for fans. The only confirmed location is the main hub at the Seattle Center near the famous Seattle Space Needle. Birney hopes that Redmond can be one of those celebration hubs where fans who do not have tickets can take part in the festivities.

Granted, Redmond still must pass this budget. The City Council must approve the proposed budget before Nov. 21.

Can Seattle, Redmond benefit from costly World Cup in 2026?

Birney did not elaborate on what helping local businesses would look like as part of the funding, nor did she specify how much of the $2 million in taxpayer money would go to businesses. The only concrete figures available so far are $748,000 toward the aforementioned staffing, including police and fire to accommodate more people. Additionally, more than $472,000 is for promotional and event costs that, according to Birney, maximize the chances of economic development in the area.

Birney wants to develop the outskirts of the Seattle area with the World Cup in town. However, that has not been a clear product of hosting the World Cup. Stadium construction, employment and promotional activities have left recent World Cup hosts short on money. If anything, the World Cup is a chance to show off prestige, and Birney recognizes that. Park maintenance and street cleanup to make the Redmond area stand out are part of the $2 million budget the city has set aside.

In any case, the World Cup in Seattle presents an opportunity for Redmond. Like many of the areas surrounding host cities, Redmond wants to take advantage. Soccer continues to grow in the United States, and the World Cup in 2026 is a potential high-water point.

“I just really want to put our best foot forward and show off what we have here between the light rail opening, amazing parks, the great businesses and hotels,” Birney said. “I want us to be the place people want to go after the World Cup to come visit to do all the things you can do in our region.”

