2026 Ballon d’Or tonight: Where to stream the ceremony, start time, and complete list of nominees

|WHAT
|2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony
|WHEN
|4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Monday, October 26, 2026
|WHERE
|DAZN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be revealed today, Monday, October 26, as world soccer gathers to honor the game’s top performers at the historic London Palladium. With Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal headlining the race following Sunday’s thrilling El Clásico, the 70th edition of the gala promises a dramatic evening of celebrations.
The main ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM ET (7:00 PM local time in London), with red-carpet arrivals beginning an hour earlier. Acclaimed sports broadcaster Kate Scott and French soccer legend Thierry Henry will host the event, presiding over the stage and presenting the golden trophies to the evening’s winners.
As the ceremony takes place outside France for the first time in its 70-year history, millions of fans across the globe will tune in to see whether Yamal becomes the youngest recipient in history, Mbappé captures his first golden ball, or another world-class contender claims the spotlight.
How to watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or in the United States
DAZN will be the exclusive streaming home for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony live in the United States. American soccer fans can tune into the live broadcast without paying for a subscription, as DAZN is offering the entire feed free of charge to anyone who registers for a basic account on their platform.
The Ballon D’Or trophy is seen
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Viewers can stream the gala live on connected devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, or directly via the DAZN website. Red-carpet coverage and expert pre-show analysis will stream ahead of the 2:00 PM ET start time, delivering live arrival reactions from nominees before the formal ceremony begins.
Beyond the United States, the event will also stream internationally via UEFA TV and the official YouTube channel of French newspaper L’Équipe, ensuring comprehensive global access for fans following the coronation.
The nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or
A star-studded 30-man shortlist competes for the men’s award this year, showcasing the transition into a new era of global soccer talent. The race is anchored by Kylian Mbappé—fresh off reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid with his match-winning brace against Barcelona—and Barcelona’s 19-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, who led Spain to European and World Cup triumphs.
Other prominent names on the shortlist include Bayern Munich’s prolific striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid midfield talisman Jude Bellingham, Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rodri, and Vinícius Júnior. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi also earned his 17th career nomination, while Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quiñones represents the Saudi Pro League following a historic World Cup campaign with Mexico.
- Lionel Messi – Argentina | Inter Miami
- Kylian Mbappé – France | Real Madrid
- Lamine Yamal – Spain | FC Barcelona
- Harry Kane – England | Bayern Munich
- Jude Bellingham – England | Real Madrid
- Rodri – Spain | FC Barcelona
- Erling Haaland – Norway | Manchester City
- Vinícius Júnior – Brazil | Real Madrid
- Lautaro Martínez – Argentina | Inter Milan
- Michael Olise – France | Bayern Munich
- Vitinha – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
- William Saliba – France | Arsenal
- Declan Rice – England | Arsenal
- Ousmane Dembélé – France | Paris Saint-Germain
- Pau Cubarsí – Spain | FC Barcelona
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal | Manchester United
- Luis Díaz – Colombia | Liverpool
- Achraf Hakimi – Morocco | Paris Saint-Germain
- Gabriel Magalhães – Brazil | Arsenal
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Georgia | Paris Saint-Germain
- Fabián Ruiz – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
- Marc Cucurella – Spain | Real Madrid
- Marquinhos – Brazil | Paris Saint-Germain
- João Neves – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
- Dayot Upamecano – France | Bayern Munich
- Ferran Torres – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
- Nuno Mendes – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
- Willian Pacho – Ecuador | Paris Saint-Germain
- Sadio Mané – Senegal | Al-Nassr
- Julián Quiñones – Mexico | Al-Qadsiah
Which awards are presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony?
While the Men’s Ballon d’Or serves as the grand finale of the broadcast, it is only one of ten prestigious trophies awarded throughout the evening. The gala honors players by age, position, and gender, as well as recognizing the top coaches and clubs across world soccer.
The complete list of accolades presented tonight includes:
- Men’s Ballon d’Or: Best male soccer playerin the world.
- Ballon d’Or Féminin: Best female soccer player in the world.
- Kopa Trophy: Best performing player under the age of 21.
- Yashin Trophy: Best goalkeeper in world soccer.
- Gerd Müller Trophy: Highest goalscorer across club and international soccer.
- Johan Cruyff Trophy: Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year.
- Club of the Year: Awarded to both the top men’s and women’s club sides.
- Sócrates Award: Recognizing exemplary humanitarian and community work by a soccer player.