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2026 Ballon d’Or tonight: Where to stream the ceremony, start time, and complete list of nominees

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Ballon d'Or
© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesBallon d'Or
WHAT2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony
WHEN4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Monday, October 26, 2026
WHEREDAZN
STREAMWATCH NOW

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be revealed today, Monday, October 26, as world soccer gathers to honor the game’s top performers at the historic London Palladium. With Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal headlining the race following Sunday’s thrilling El Clásico, the 70th edition of the gala promises a dramatic evening of celebrations.

The main ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM ET (7:00 PM local time in London), with red-carpet arrivals beginning an hour earlier. Acclaimed sports broadcaster Kate Scott and French soccer legend Thierry Henry will host the event, presiding over the stage and presenting the golden trophies to the evening’s winners.

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As the ceremony takes place outside France for the first time in its 70-year history, millions of fans across the globe will tune in to see whether Yamal becomes the youngest recipient in history, Mbappé captures his first golden ball, or another world-class contender claims the spotlight.

How to watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or in the United States

DAZN will be the exclusive streaming home for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony live in the United States. American soccer fans can tune into the live broadcast without paying for a subscription, as DAZN is offering the entire feed free of charge to anyone who registers for a basic account on their platform.

ballon d&#039;or

The Ballon D’Or trophy is seen

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Is Lionel Messi attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala today?

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Is Lionel Messi attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala today?

Viewers can stream the gala live on connected devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, or directly via the DAZN website. Red-carpet coverage and expert pre-show analysis will stream ahead of the 2:00 PM ET start time, delivering live arrival reactions from nominees before the formal ceremony begins.

Beyond the United States, the event will also stream internationally via UEFA TV and the official YouTube channel of French newspaper L’Équipe, ensuring comprehensive global access for fans following the coronation.

The nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

A star-studded 30-man shortlist competes for the men’s award this year, showcasing the transition into a new era of global soccer talent. The race is anchored by Kylian Mbappéfresh off reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid with his match-winning brace against Barcelona—and Barcelona’s 19-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, who led Spain to European and World Cup triumphs.

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Other prominent names on the shortlist include Bayern Munich’s prolific striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid midfield talisman Jude Bellingham, Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rodri, and Vinícius Júnior. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi also earned his 17th career nomination, while Al-Qadsiah’s Julián Quiñones represents the Saudi Pro League following a historic World Cup campaign with Mexico.

  1. Lionel Messi – Argentina | Inter Miami
  2. Kylian Mbappé – France | Real Madrid
  3. Lamine Yamal – Spain | FC Barcelona
  4. Harry Kane – England | Bayern Munich
  5. Jude Bellingham – England | Real Madrid
  6. Rodri – Spain | FC Barcelona
  7. Erling Haaland – Norway | Manchester City
  8. Vinícius Júnior – Brazil | Real Madrid
  9. Lautaro Martínez – Argentina | Inter Milan
  10. Michael Olise – France | Bayern Munich
  11. Vitinha – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  12. William Saliba – France | Arsenal
  13. Declan Rice – England | Arsenal
  14. Ousmane Dembélé – France | Paris Saint-Germain
  15. Pau Cubarsí – Spain | FC Barcelona
  16. Bruno Fernandes – Portugal | Manchester United
  17. Luis Díaz – Colombia | Liverpool
  18. Achraf Hakimi – Morocco | Paris Saint-Germain
  19. Gabriel Magalhães – Brazil | Arsenal
  20. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Georgia | Paris Saint-Germain
  21. Fabián Ruiz – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
  22. Marc Cucurella – Spain | Real Madrid
  23. Marquinhos – Brazil | Paris Saint-Germain
  24. João Neves – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  25. Dayot Upamecano – France | Bayern Munich
  26. Ferran Torres – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
  27. Nuno Mendes – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  28. Willian Pacho – Ecuador | Paris Saint-Germain
  29. Sadio Mané – Senegal | Al-Nassr
  30. Julián Quiñones – Mexico | Al-Qadsiah

Which awards are presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

While the Men’s Ballon d’Or serves as the grand finale of the broadcast, it is only one of ten prestigious trophies awarded throughout the evening. The gala honors players by age, position, and gender, as well as recognizing the top coaches and clubs across world soccer.

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The complete list of accolades presented tonight includes:

  • Men’s Ballon d’Or: Best male soccer playerin the world.
  • Ballon d’Or Féminin: Best female soccer player in the world.
  • Kopa Trophy: Best performing player under the age of 21.
  • Yashin Trophy: Best goalkeeper in world soccer.
  • Gerd Müller Trophy: Highest goalscorer across club and international soccer.
  • Johan Cruyff Trophy: Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year.
  • Club of the Year: Awarded to both the top men’s and women’s club sides.
  • Sócrates Award: Recognizing exemplary humanitarian and community work by a soccer player.
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