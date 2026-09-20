Is Julian Alvarez playing today? Probable lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in 2026-27 LaLiga season

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid meet today in the Madrid derby at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, one of the marquee fixtures of the early LaLiga season between two sides jockeying for position near the top of the table.

Julian Alvarez has already put his recent injury scare behind him, returning to full training this week after a muscle issue kept him out of the club’s last two matches, though a start still looks unlikely, with a place among the substitutes the more probable outcome for today’s derby.

The clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano carries real weight in the early title picture. Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga on 15 points, three behind leaders Barcelona, while Atletico are fourth on 13 points, still very much within touching distance of the top of the table.

Diego Simeone’s side endured a rough patch in early September, losing 3-0 to Athletic Bilbao before falling 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League, but they’ve since responded with back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna, the latter a 4-0 rout that showed signs of life heading into this derby.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive off a nervy 3-2 win over Elche settled by a stoppage-time winner from Carlos Espi, and Jose Mourinho will be chasing the club’s 126th win over their city rivals, as Atletico look to atone for a 3-2 home defeat to Los Blancos the last time these two met in March.

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see also Jose Mourinho expects Julian Alvarez to remain key for Atletico Madrid amid transfer fallout

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Simeone will make late checks on Alvarez, Pablo Barrios, and Alexander Sorloth, all managing muscle issues, though Jonathan David is expected to continue up top after scoring against Osasuna, with Kang-in Lee and Alex Baena also in line to start.

Atlético Madrid projected starting XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Cristian Romero, Robin Le Normand, Alejandro Grimaldo; Kang-in Lee, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Álex Baena; Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman.

Real Madrid projected lineup

Mourinho will again be without Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), and Ferland Mendy (hip), but is otherwise close to full strength. Denzel Dumfries is expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Jude Bellingham returns to the side and Vinicius Junior keeps his place up front despite just one goal this season.

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Real Madrid projected starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.