At just 21, Jude Bellingham has added another milestone to his burgeoning soccer legacy, equaling Lionel Messi’s record for Champions League goal contributions by players aged 21 and under. The Real Madrid midfielder reached the remarkable tally during his team’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Salzburg, showcasing his brilliance with two assists that further cemented his reputation as one of soccer’s brightest talents.

In a performance that underlined his pivotal role for Real Madrid, Bellingham provided two assists, both to Rodrygo, in the first 40 minutes of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. While the first was a well-timed through ball, it was the second assist that stole the show—a jaw-dropping backheel that sliced through Salzburg’s defense, setting Rodrygo up to curl the ball into the far corner in the 34th minute.

This display brought Bellingham’s Champions League goal contribution tally to 24 (11 goals and 13 assists), matching Lionel Messi’s total (17 goals and 7 assists) achieved during his early years at Barcelona. “Jude Bellingham has now been involved in as many Champions League goals as Lionel Messi before turning 22,” noted Opta.

Only Haaland and Mbappe have more

While Bellingham’s achievement is extraordinary, he still trails Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on the all-time list of under-22 Champions League goal contributors. The Frenchman leads the rankings with an astonishing 37 goal contributions, highlighting his meteoric rise at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, City’s most prized asset follows with 26 contributions, having dominated Europe’s elite competition during his time with Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham’s current total of 24 places him third, tied with Messi, but with six months until his 22nd birthday, the English star has ample time to surpass Haaland and potentially close the gap on Mbappe.

Vital win for Real Madrid

Bellingham’s contributions have been crucial in Real Madrid’s quest for qualification to the Champions League knockout stages. The victory over Salzburg lifted Madrid to 16th in the standings, leaving them just one point shy of the top eight. With a must-win match against Brest looming, the team is well-positioned to advance, aided by Bellingham’s consistent brilliance.

Madrid’s improved form has coincided with Bellingham’s rise, as the England international has become the heartbeat of the team’s midfield. Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, he has seamlessly adapted to life in Spain, delivering key performances in both domestic and European competitions.