Atletico Madrid issue blunt response to Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho’s photo-printout referee rant

Following Sunday’s 2–1 derby victory, Atletico Madrid issued a sharp response to Jose Mourinho’s scathing post-match comments regarding the officiating.

During his press conference, the Real Madrid manager displayed printed images of two fouls by Atletico players that he argued deserved direct red cards, accusing the refereeing staff of lacking the stature to manage high-stakes fixtures and questioning their integrity.

Hours later, Los Colchoneros fired back on social media with a video featuring a printer churning out an image of Mourinho holding his printouts, overlaid with the bold caption “Stop referee harassment now”—a direct rebuke of the manager’s pressure campaign against officials.

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Atletico Madrid neutralized Real Madrid

While potential red-card decisions dominated post-match headlines, Los Colchoneros delivered a disciplined tactical performance to neutralize Real Madrid over the entire 90 minutes.

Underlining Atletico’s defensive strength at home, Vinicius Junior extended his scoreless streak at the Metropolitano Stadium to nine consecutive matches as the host side limited Real’s attacking threat.

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The victory secures three vital points for Atletico Madrid, elevating them to second place in the LaLiga standings behind leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid, meanwhile, sit in fourth place heading into the international break, searching for solutions before domestic play resumes.