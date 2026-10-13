Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Cristiano Ronaldo has another reason to keep an eye on the UEFA Champions League, with Harry Kane matching the remarkable nine-game goalscoring streaks achieved by Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Bayern Munich striker’s latest European performance has brought him closer to Ronaldo’s long-standing record, setting up an intriguing challenge as the 2026-27 campaign unfolds.

Kane reached the milestone during Bayern‘s dramatic 3-3 draw against Viking on Tuesday, October 13, scoring twice to help his team recover from a difficult start. Despite the Englishman’s impressive achievement, one of football’s greatest goalscorers remains ahead of him.

The Bundesliga champion endured a frustrating evening in Norway after Viking raced into a surprising 2-0 lead at Lyse Arena. Gianni Stensness opened the scoring in the second minute before Peter Christiansen doubled the home side’s advantage shortly before half-time.

The Englishman responded after the break, converting a penalty in the 54th minute before heading home a Joshua Kimmich cross six minutes later to make it 2-2. Luis Díaz subsequently put Bayern ahead, but Michael Olise’s red card in the 74th minute left the visitors with 10 men, allowing Kristoffer Haugen to equalize in the 90th minute.

Although the Bavarians failed to secure all three points, Kane‘s brace ensured that his extraordinary Champions League scoring streak continued. The 33-year-old has now scored in nine consecutive appearances in Europe’s premier club competition, placing him among an exclusive group of forwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewandowski and Van Nistelrooy reached the same milestone

Kane’s achievement also places him alongside two other celebrated strikers who enjoyed extraordinary consistency in Europe. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches for Manchester United in 2002-03, while Lewandowski achieved the same feat twice with Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker’s runs came between September 2019 and August 2020, and again between November 2020 and November 2021. Lewandowski remains the only player to have recorded the nine-game sequence on two separate occasions, underlining his sustained excellence at the highest level.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to UEFA, Kane became the fourth player to score in nine successive matches in the competition, joining Ronaldo, Van Nistelrooy and Lewandowski. His latest brace has therefore put him in elite company while keeping the record-holder firmly within reach.

How many goals to reach Ronaldo’s record?

The next milestone Kane is chasing belongs to Ronaldo, who scored in 11 consecutive Champions League matches during his time at Real Madrid in 2017 and 2018. The Portuguese superstar’s run began with two goals in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 final and continued throughout the following season’s group stage and knockout rounds.

Goals Player Club Season 11 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2017–18 9 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 2002–03 9 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2019–20 9 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2020–21 9 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2026–present 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2013–14

Advertisement

Advertisement

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored in all six group-stage matches before finding the net in both legs of Madrid’s round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and both legs of their quarter-final against Juventus. He scored 17 goals across the 11-match sequence, establishing a benchmark that has remained unbeaten.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrating.

Kane now needs to score in two more consecutive Champions League appearances to equal Ronaldo’s record. Another goal beyond that would give the Bayern forward sole possession of the mark, provided he maintains his streak without interruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement