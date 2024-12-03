Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media today, offering his perspective on several key topics, including Kylian Mbappé‘s recent penalty decision, the impressive emergence of Antonio Rüdiger, and the team’s overall performance.

Ancelotti defended Mbappé’s decision to cede a penalty to Jude Bellingham against Getafe (2-0), emphasizing his altruistic nature: “Tomorrow, both Bellingham and Mbappé will decide [who takes the penalty]. I don’t think this is a topic for debate. Mbappé’s action in the penalty against Getafe shows some insecurity, but we see it as an act of responsibility and altruism—two very important aspects for us.”

“The altruism of a great talent like Mbappé is something we value immensely. He might be the greatest talent in football, and he puts that extraordinary talent at the service of the team. That’s something I value very much.”

Rüdiger’s stellar performances

Ancelotti showered praise on defender Antonio Rüdiger, who has stepped up significantly due to injuries to David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal.

“Rüdiger can be considered a player in our squad, and he deserves all the credit. He’s a reliable center-back; he demonstrates an understanding of his position, he’s well-positioned, confident, and motivated. He’s contributed greatly in these four games, and if I ever have to bench him, I’ll have to think carefully about it.”

Ancelotti also praised Dani Ceballos’ recent performance and confirmed that Aurélien Tchouaméni will return for the Athletic Bilbao match on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo will lead the attack. Ceballos’s recent success, filling in for Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga, could secure his place at the club amid rumors of interest from Real Betis.

Ancelotti’s outlook

Regarding his own feelings, Ancelotti expressed optimism: “I’m doing very well. Despite all the difficulties we’ve had, we’re still fighting. No one expects to win anything in December, but you have to be in contention. Despite the injury crisis, we’re fighting as always. When Vinicius, Camavinga, and Alaba return, we’ll fight even harder.”

The team will face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, aware that Barcelona’s result against Mallorca earlier will affect their league standing.

Real Madrid displays a spirit of optimism as they approach the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao. With key players returning from injury, and the squad’s performance continuing to improve, confidence in a successful outcome is high.