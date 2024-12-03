Frenkie de Jong once considered the heartbeat of Barcelona’s midfield, now finds his future at the club hanging by a thread. Reports suggest the Catalan giants are willing to part ways with the Dutchman for an astonishingly low fee, marking a dramatic shift in their stance toward one of their most high-profile players. Injury woes, diminished on-field prominence, and financial strain have combined to create an unexpected transfer saga that could define the summer of 2025.

De Jong’s troubles began with a prolonged ankle injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the 2024 season. Between March and October, the 27-year-old managed just 45 minutes of game time, a stark contrast to his earlier role as a potential leader in the Blaugrana’s evolving squad. His absence not only hampered his ability to contribute but also allowed other midfielders like Pedri, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez to solidify their roles.

Upon his return, De Jong admitted his struggles, conceding during an international break that he was far from full fitness. “I’m not yet back to my 100%“, he acknowledged, a sentiment that has been apparent every time he steps onto the pitch. His inability to regain top form under Hansi Flick has seen him relegated to the bench, while Barcelona’s burgeoning midfield talent pool—including the likes of Marc Casado and the soon-to-return Marc Bernal—has further diminished his importance.

Barcelona initially viewed De Jong as a cornerstone for the club’s future. Deco, the club’s sporting director, was reportedly eager to renew De Jong’s contract before the ankle injury derailed those plans. However, according to recent reports from Sport, the proposed renewal offer has since expired, and the club is unwilling to restart negotiations under the same terms.

More significantly, the Spaniards appear desperate to avoid a scenario where De Jong enters the final year of his current contract, which expires in 2026, without clarity on his future. This urgency is driven not only by sporting concerns but by the pressing need to alleviate the club’s ongoing financial struggles.

Shocking asking price

In a surprising twist, it is reported that Barcelona would be willing to accept a transfer offer of just €20 million for De Jong, Sport adds. This valuation is a staggering drop from the €85 million fee Manchester United nearly paid in 2022, when the midfielder was a highly sought-after asset. The decision to lower his asking price is largely influenced by his hefty wages, which reportedly cost the Catalans around €35 million annually, including deferred payments and amortization.

Rumors even suggest that Barcelona may consider letting De Jong leave on a free transfer simply to remove his salary from the books, which would underscore his contract’s financial weight. The club’s leadership, according to Marca, is “no longer in a hurry to renew” his deal, signaling a readiness to cut their losses.

What would be next for De Jong?

De Jong’s potential departure revives memories of Manchester United’s previous pursuit. In 2022, under former coach Erik ten Hag, United came close to securing his signature, only for the deal to collapse due to the player’s reluctance to leave and unresolved deferred wages owed by Barcelona.

Since then, United have moved on, investing in midfield talents like Manuel Ugarte and developing rising star Kobbie Mainoo. Whether they would reignite their interest in De Jong remains to be seen, especially given the stark contrast between his current valuation and the fee agreed two years ago.