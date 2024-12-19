Jude Bellingham‘s stellar season at Real Madrid took a troubling turn during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca. The English midfielder, who has been pivotal in Los Blancos’ success this year, was substituted late in the match after experiencing discomfort in his thigh. With Real Madrid‘s final match of 2024 against Sevilla looming, Carlo Ancelotti faces a critical decision regarding his star player’s fitness.

Los Blancos added yet another trophy to their collection on Wednesday, clinching the Intercontinental Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Pachuca. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius sealed the win, marking the club’s fifth major honor this calendar year. However, the celebration was dampened by concerns over Bellingham, who left the pitch in the 88th minute due to muscular discomfort.

Reports from Cadena COPE revealed that the 21-year-old midfielder picked up a thigh issue during the match. While the extent of the injury is unclear, the timing is concerning, with Real Madrid set to face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Persistent shoulder injury adds to woes

This is not Bellingham’s first physical setback of the season. The England international has been managing a long-standing shoulder injury that dates back over a year. Ahead of the Pachuca game, he acknowledged the lingering effects of the issue: “It’s okay, okay. I’m still in the sling, which is a little uncomfortable, but the overall feeling is pretty good.”

Bellingham also highlighted the toll that Real Madrid’s grueling schedule has taken on the squad: “The number of games… causes fatigue, and that takes its toll. There comes a point that affects performance, especially when competing against strong rivals. But it is what it is. We will try to do our best. In the summer, we can rest a lot, but now we have games every three days.”

Stellar season threatened by injuries

Real Madrid have been battling a slew of injuries this season. Defenders Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined, while Vinicius is suspended for the Sevilla match. Mbappe’s recent return to action against Pachuca was a relief, but the potential absence of Bellingham would add to Ancelotti’s headaches.

In fact, the strain of consecutive matches appears to be catching up with the young midfielder. Wednesday’s injury marked his third consecutive setback in December, raising concerns about how his fitness will hold up in the second half of the campaign.