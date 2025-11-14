Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Angola vs. Argentina in 2025 international friendly

Argentina arrives in Luanda for its final match of the year, a celebratory friendly cloaked in intrigue and anticipation. Lionel Messi’s name is already on everyone’s lips, but the biggest question—Is the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner playing?—remains shrouded in deliberate mystery, even as the world champions conclude a year of relentless preparation. Angola, meanwhile, stands before a monumental night, hosting the reigning kings of soccer in a match commemorating the African nation’s 50th year of independence.

Only once have these two sides shared a pitch: a 2-0 Argentina win back in Salerno in 2006. The encounter feels distant now, but echoes of that moment linger—Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Sorin on the scoresheet, Messi and Lionel Scaloni warming the bench, barely at the dawn of their international journeys.

This match carries a different weight. La Albiceleste, the current world champion, has already sealed its place at the 2026 World Cup after topping CONMEBOL qualifying with 12 wins, two draws, and four defeats, finishing nine points ahead of Ecuador. Their October window produced a gritty 1-0 win over Venezuela and a demolition of Puerto Rico, a 6-0 exhibition of depth and attacking firepower.

Angola enters with a very different story. A fourth-place finish in their World Cup qualifying group has postponed their hopes of returning to the global stage until 2030 at the earliest. Six draws proved costly, and their campaign ended with a goalless stalemate against Cameroon. Yet under Patrice Beaumelle, the side has strung together a modest three-match unbeaten run and now prepares for a challenging AFCON group featuring Egypt, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Tweet placeholder

Moment for Angola, but a test for Argentina

The Estadio 11 de Novembro will be packed—50,000 seats sold for just one dollar as part of the independence celebration. For the hosts, it’s more than a friendly: a chance to measure themselves against the world’s best, to sharpen edges before continental battle, and to offer supporters a glimpse of soccer royalty without needing a passport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina views the match through a different lens. It is their final opportunity in 2025 to evaluate fringe options before defending their title in 2026. Injuries and absences—including Enzo Fernandez, Nahuel Molina, Julian Alvarez, and others—have forced alterations, but these games often reveal unexpected heroes. And there is one headline that simply cannot be ignored—Messi’s looming presence. Even before any confirmation, the stadium will be filled with anticipation.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, in blistering form, arrives alongside his brother Kevin, newly called up. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia also returns after three years out of the national setup. New faces—Joaquin Panichelli, Nico Paz, Maximo Perrone—hope to seize their window.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Lionel Messi feature?

Only in the middle of the week did Lionel Scaloni finally speak. And with that, the mystery dissolved. “Messi is going to play. Right now, I don’t know how many minutes. It’s going to be from the start and then we’ll see. But people will see tomorrow,” Scaloni confirmed.

Angola vs. Argentina: Projected lineups

Angola projected XI (4-3-3): Neblu; Mata, Carmo, Gaspar, Carneiro; Fredy, Beni; Luvumbo, Benson, Milson; Mabulu.

Argentina projected XI (4-4-2): Rulli; Foyth, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paz, Alexis Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement