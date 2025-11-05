Trending topics:
Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Lineups for Barcelona vs Brugge in the Champions League showdown

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona

Barcelona struggled with consistency at the start of the 2025-26 season, enduring significant defeats in their initial games. Coach Hansi Flick has faced challenges as he hasn’t been able to rely on his main stars due to injuries, complicating the task of turning the situation around. Despite this, they are set to face Club Brugge in the Champions League, aiming for their second consecutive victory with doubts remaining about Lamine Yamal’s availability due to his recent physical issues.

In the wake of their defeat to Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal has faced heavy criticism for his on-pitch performance. Coach Hansi Flick responded by revealing that the young player is not yet fully fit. Consequently, the 18-year-old star will adhere to a strict minutes plan to safeguard his physical condition, casting doubt on his potential participation in the upcoming Champions League match against Brugge.

Lamine Yamal, despite doubts on his conditioning, is set to start in Barcelona’s lineup as the team aims to maintain their winning streak toward a successful season. However, coach Hansi Flick might not let him play the full 90 minutes, which could provide an opportunity for Roony Bardghji to gain valuable playing time on offense following his impressive performance in his initial games with the team.

Even though Barcelona’s offense is taking shape, coach Hansi Flick still harbors doubts about the team’s defense. They’ve conceded goals in eight consecutive games, lacking solidity at center back, where Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi play pivotal roles. Additionally, Jules Kounde’s inconsistent form has failed to stabilize the team, making it a challenge to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League for the first time in today’s clash vs Brugge.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

Fermin Lopez of Barcelona celebrates after scoring a goal with Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Brugge

Barcelona face Brugge, welcoming back Robert Lewandowski after he missed the previous two Champions League games. However, the Culers still lack key players such as Raphinha, Gavi, Pedri, Joan Garcia, and Marc-André ter Stegen. Given these absences, coach Hansi Flick might choose a lineup similar to previous matches, with Marcus Rashford and Fermín excelling on offense.

With this in mind, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, Fermin; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford.

Brugge predicted lineup vs Barcelona

Like Barcelona, Brugge come into the game with two significant absences: Ludovit Reis and Bjorn Meijer. However, coach Nicky Hayen can count on his stars Christos Tzolis and Carlos Forbs, who promise to make a difference on offense. With their impact, they are looking for their second victory in the Champions League after two consecutive defeats that have left them at the bottom of the table.

Considering this, Brugge could play as follows: Nordin Jackers; Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordoñez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Aleksandar Stankovic, Lynnt Audoor, Hans Vanaken; Carlos Forbs, Nicolo Tresoldi, Christos Tzolis.

