Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Predicted lineups for Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Despite a recent defeat in the UEFA Champions League raising some doubts, Real Madrid have managed to impose a strong competitive rhythm by racking up three consecutive emphatic victories. They have regained the lead in LaLiga, arriving in excellent form. As a result, Los Blancos are set to face Benfica once again, aiming to secure their place in the Round of 16. Ahead of the match, fans are closely monitoring Kylian Mbappé’s status.

While he was absent in the previous match against Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappé is in full physical condition. With this in mind, coach Álvaro Arbeloa is set to back the Frenchman as a starter in the Champions League clash, aiming for his scoring power to make the difference. Alongside him, Vinícius Jr. could return to the starting lineup, as they have established themselves as one of the most decisive attacking duos in the world.

As in the most recent match, Trent Alexander-Arnold could also be a key difference-maker, with coach Arbeloa opting to restore the inverted full-back role that helped him shine at Liverpool. In this setup, the Englishman moves from the right flank into midfield, becoming a crucial figure in organizing play. Additionally, Real Madrid are hoping Antonio Rüdiger can once again be influential at the heart of the defense, fully balancing the team.

Far from being an easy match for Los Blancos, José Mourinho’s Benfica will pose a very tough challenge. Riding a five-game winning streak, the Portuguese side arrive in top form for the Champions League clash. Relying on collective solidity, they aim to make life difficult for Real Madrid, while also counting on players such as Vangelis Pavlidis and Andreas Schjelderup to be decisive on the counterattack, exploiting their opponent’s defensive issues.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Benfica predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid

While Benfica have recovered several players ahead of the Champions League match, the availability of João Veloso and Samuel Soares remains in doubt. Nonetheless, José Mourinho has managed to get strong performances without them on the pitch, so their absence may not significantly alter the outcome of the game. Given the team’s good form, the coach could opt not to make changes to the starting lineup, aiming to replicate their recent big win.

Not Kylian Mbappé: Real Madrid suffer major injury setback ahead of Champions League run

see also

Not Kylian Mbappé: Real Madrid suffer major injury setback ahead of Champions League run

Considering this, Benfica could play as follows: Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedić, Tomás Araújo, Nicolas Otamendi, Samuel Dahl; Leandro Barreiro, Fredrik Aursnes; Gianluca Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Benfica

Although Kylian Mbappé is expected to start, Real Madrid are dealing with four significant absences in their squad. Ahead of the match against Benfica, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will be without Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, and Éder Militão due to injury. Along with them, Raúl Asencio remains unavailable after receiving a red card in the previous Champions League match. Even so, Los Blancos still boast strong squad depth, which keeps them as favorites.

With this in mind, Real Madrid could lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe.

