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Inter Miami’s new coach Hoyos on his relationship with Messi: ‘Friendship is non-negotiable’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.
© Leonardo Fernandez//Getty ImagesInter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.

This week, Inter Miami were shaken by Javier Mascherano’s surprising decision to step down, citing personal reasons. Guillermo Hoyos was appointed on an interim basis to replace him and has now opened up about his connection with Lionel Messi.

“Being on the field with the greatest player in history is extraordinary,” Hoyos said in his first press conference as head coach of the Herons, as shared by reporter Jose Armando on his official X account.

Regarding the nature of his relationship with Messi, the coach was clear: There’s a friendship we’ve built over the years, like with many other players in different countries… Friendship is non-negotiable.”

However, Hoyos made it clear that this bond of trust also comes with boundaries. That doesn’t mean we’re around him every day. You have to respect everything — his privacy, for example — be prudent, and quietly continue building this approach,” Guillermo said. “All of this is new.”

Head Coach Guillermo Hoyos of Inter Miami CF talks to his players during a training session.

Head Coach Guillermo Hoyos of Inter Miami CF talks to his players during a training session.

How did Messi and Hoyos meet?

Lionel Messi and Guillermo Hoyos first crossed paths when the forward was still a teenager and had just arrived at Barcelona. At the time, Guillermo was working within the club’s academy and quickly took on a role in helping his compatriot adjust to a new country and club.

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He helped me a lot from the moment I arrived at Barca. He was always there for me… He taught me things and helped me get to where I am,” Messi said previously about Hoyos’ role in his development at Barcelona, according to Ole.

More than 20 years later, the two reunited at Inter Miami in different roles: Messi as the team’s superstar and Hoyos as sporting director. However, Mascherano’s sudden departure forced the club to turn to him to fill the vacancy, at least on an interim basis.

Hoyos highlights Inter Miami’s structure

In the same press conference, Guillermo Hoyos addressed his current situation after moving from sporting director to interim head coach. “I’m at the club’s service, and that’s why I’m in this position today. A couple of days ago, I was in a different role,” he said. “I’m here to help in any way the club needs.”

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Finally, Hoyos expressed strong optimism about Inter Miami’s potential. “It’s one of the 10 best clubs in the world, not just in MLS,” the coach said. “Because it has a structure. And especially with the stadium they’ve inaugurated, which is something extraordinary. It’s a club with tremendous potential.”

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