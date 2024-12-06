The MLS Cup is set to be decided this Saturday between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls. However, the league has already crowned its individual champion, as Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was named the 2024 MLS Most Valuable Player after an extraordinary season.

After joining the league in mid-2023, Messi played his first full MLS season in 2024. Despite being limited to just 22 appearances due to international duties and an ankle injury sustained in the Copa América final, the Argentine legend delivered an astonishing 36 goal contributions—20 goals and 16 assists—across the regular season and playoffs.

With these numbers, Messi joins MLS greats Sebastian Giovinco and Carlos Vela as the only players in league history to record at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season. The award was presented in front of Inter Miami’s academy players, where Messi shared an inspiring message.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this award with all of you. Wathcing you train fill me with pride. I’m so happy to be here every day, in this city, at this club that is growing and evolving. I encourage you to keep fighting and chasing your dreams,” said Messi to the academy after receiving the award.

While Inter Miami fell short in the playoffs against Atlanta United, Messi was instrumental in helping the club secure its first-ever trophy, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. The team also set a new record for the most points in a regular MLS season with 74, surpassing the New England Revolution’s 2021 mark of 73.

Messi leads 2024 MLS MVP race

The competition for this year’s MVP title was fierce, with standout performances from the league’s top scorer Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Evander (Portland Timbers), Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández (Columbus Crew), and Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez.

Messi ultimately claimed the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award with 38.43% of the votes, narrowly edging out Hernandez, who garnered 33.70%. Benteke, Evander, and Suarez rounded out the top five but failed to surpass the 10% threshold.

Messi’s season included six MLS Player of the Week honors and two Player of the Month awards, making him the first Inter Miami player to win the league’s MVP title. Additionally, he becomes the fourth Argentine to receive this distinction, joining Christian Gomez, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Diego Valeri, and last year’s winner, Luciano Acosta.