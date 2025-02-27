Trending topics:
Why Messi’s Inter Miami won’t be able to sign another superstar this season

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Even Luis Suárez is not currently among Inter Miami's Designated Players, highlighting the financial considerations influencing the club's roster construction.
The 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season has commenced, and with it, a clearer picture of each team’s roster composition. Inter Miami CF, despite recent speculation linking them with several high-profile European stars, faces significant limitations in its ability to make further major signings this year due to its roster construction.

The club’s strategic decision to maximize the use of its Designated Player slots, filling all three with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, has effectively closed the door on bringing in other top-earning players.

MLS teams have specific roster regulations governing player acquisition and salary. Teams can choose between two roster structures: either three Designated Players and three Under-22 Initiative players or two Designated Players and four Under-22 Initiative players.

Inter Miami opted for the first structure, designating Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba as their Designated Players. Their Under-22 Initiative players include Tomás Avilés, Federico Redondo, and Telasco Segovia. This leaves no available slots for additional Designated Players.

The impact on potential summer signings

The strategic decision to maximize the Designated Player slots, and the selection of the players chosen to fill them, has significant implications for Inter Miami’s ability to bring in further high-profile players this summer.

Rumors had linked the club with several top European stars, including Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, and even Paul Pogba, all of whom were rumored to be potentially joining the team. However, with all three Designated Player slots filled, any significant signings would now require players to accept reduced wages in order to fall within the club’s existing salary structure. This will undoubtedly limit the quality of available players.

The MLS Designated Player rule allows clubs to sign up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the maximum salary budget charge. The club assumes responsibility for the portion of the player’s compensation above the salary budget charge for each Designated Player.

