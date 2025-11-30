Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Has Lamine Yamal recovered key teammate? Barcelona star Pedri gets major injury update ahead Atletico Madrid clash

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Pedri and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesPedri and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga match.

Barcelona seemed to be on an impressive winning streak, but their latest defeat against Chelsea raised serious doubts about their competitive ability. However, they managed a resounding victory against Deportivo Alaves with a great performance from Lamine Yamal and the return of Raphinha to the starting lineup after his injury. Ahead of the game against Atletico Madrid, coach Hansi Flick received a promising update on Pedri’s conditioning.

According to Jordi Gil in Diario Sport, Pedri Gonzalez has shown promising signs of recovery from his thigh injury following his 33 minutes of play in Barcelona’s victory over Deportivo Alaves. As a result, coach Hansi Flick has reportedly decided to start the midfielder in the crucial game against Atlético Madrid on December 2, allowing him to regain his place in the starting lineup after missing five games.

Despite Barcelona managing to secure some victories in Pedri’s absence, his potential presence in the starting lineup could restore stability to the team. While the Spaniard may not be one of the team’s key scorers or assist providers, he controls the tempo and organize the team, making him one of the most important players on the team. Nonetheless, it is still unknown whether he will play the whole game or have controlled playing time.

Not only are Barcelona getting most of their players back, but they also have a good run against Atlético Madrid. In the last five games between the two sides, the Culers have racked up three wins and a draw, with their last defeat coming on December 21, 2024. However, the Colchoneros are on a five-game winning streak, arriving in a better form than Hansi Flick’s team.

Barcelona star Pedri scoring a goal

Pedri of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Hansi Flick still struggles to find defensive solutions for Barcelona

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have remained one of the most defensively unstable teams, managing only four clean sheet victories. This has sparked strong criticism of Hansi Flick’s high-pressure approach, but the coach insists that it is not the root of the problem and refuses to alter his structure. Despite his stance, the team continues to concede early goals, such as in its victory against Alaves, where it conceded a goal in the first minute.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal loses another teammate: Barcelona star Fermin Lopez hit by surprising injury after Chelsea blowout

see also

Lamine Yamal loses another teammate: Barcelona star Fermin Lopez hit by surprising injury after Chelsea blowout

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have faced strong criticism for their performances, prompting coach Hansi Flick to place his faith in Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin as center backs, albeit without success. Nonetheless, Barcelona still have a chance to reverse their current situation. A victory over Atletico Madrid with a nearly full-strength roster —something that has been rare this season— could be a turning point.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Although Lamine Yamal is not having his best season physically, he has managed to set a new LaLiga scoring record. With this achievement, the Barcelona star surpasses Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who held the record for many years.

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Premier League great Louis Saha makes startling nine-word parallel between Lamine Yamal on one side, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the other, with stark Neymar warning

Louis Saha has injected a sobering note into the global conversation, insisting that amid the excitement, there is a dangerous pathway that could pull Lamine Yamal off course.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona will take on Deportivo Alaves in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and your preferred streaming platforms.

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

Ibrahima Konate's expected move to Real Madrid hit a snag as the team decided to pass on the deal to concentrate on acquiring a top Bundesliga center back. However, they now face competition from Barcelona, who also have their sights set on signing him.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo