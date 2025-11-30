Has Lamine Yamal recovered key teammate? Barcelona star Pedri gets major injury update ahead Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona seemed to be on an impressive winning streak, but their latest defeat against Chelsea raised serious doubts about their competitive ability. However, they managed a resounding victory against Deportivo Alaves with a great performance from Lamine Yamal and the return of Raphinha to the starting lineup after his injury. Ahead of the game against Atletico Madrid, coach Hansi Flick received a promising update on Pedri’s conditioning.

According to Jordi Gil in Diario Sport, Pedri Gonzalez has shown promising signs of recovery from his thigh injury following his 33 minutes of play in Barcelona’s victory over Deportivo Alaves. As a result, coach Hansi Flick has reportedly decided to start the midfielder in the crucial game against Atlético Madrid on December 2, allowing him to regain his place in the starting lineup after missing five games.

Despite Barcelona managing to secure some victories in Pedri’s absence, his potential presence in the starting lineup could restore stability to the team. While the Spaniard may not be one of the team’s key scorers or assist providers, he controls the tempo and organize the team, making him one of the most important players on the team. Nonetheless, it is still unknown whether he will play the whole game or have controlled playing time.

Not only are Barcelona getting most of their players back, but they also have a good run against Atlético Madrid. In the last five games between the two sides, the Culers have racked up three wins and a draw, with their last defeat coming on December 21, 2024. However, the Colchoneros are on a five-game winning streak, arriving in a better form than Hansi Flick’s team.

Pedri of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Hansi Flick still struggles to find defensive solutions for Barcelona

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have remained one of the most defensively unstable teams, managing only four clean sheet victories. This has sparked strong criticism of Hansi Flick’s high-pressure approach, but the coach insists that it is not the root of the problem and refuses to alter his structure. Despite his stance, the team continues to concede early goals, such as in its victory against Alaves, where it conceded a goal in the first minute.

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have faced strong criticism for their performances, prompting coach Hansi Flick to place his faith in Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin as center backs, albeit without success. Nonetheless, Barcelona still have a chance to reverse their current situation. A victory over Atletico Madrid with a nearly full-strength roster —something that has been rare this season— could be a turning point.