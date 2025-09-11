Lamine Yamal denied again before Ballon d’Or night: Ousmane Dembele claims prestigious honor once dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

With just days remaining until the soccer world’s most glamorous night in Paris, the race for global supremacy has taken a dramatic twist. Ousmane Dembele has narrowly beaten Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal to a major individual accolade — an honor that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have lifted multiple times. The result, decided by the slimmest of margins, has fans wondering if this is a glimpse of what is to come when the Ballon d’Or is unveiled later this month.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has just completed what many are calling the finest campaign of his career. Dembele scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 matches across all competitions, guiding PSG to a historic quintuple — Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League. His decisive contributions in every round of the European campaign, including the final, cemented his status as one of the most influential players in the game today.

Asked about his success, Dembele said: “Since the start of my career, I haven’t changed in that regard. But lately, I’ve been speaking well — especially over these last three years with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s true that in Barcelona I didn’t talk much. That has always been my nature. I’ll repeat what I said back then: it’s better to speak on the pitch.”

The accolade in question was the 2025 Onze d’Or, a trophy presented annually by French magazine Onze Mondial to the best player in European soccer. It has been awarded since 1976 and is decided by fan votes, which makes its outcome a strong indicator of public sentiment ahead of the Ballon d’Or.

Dembele edged Yamal with 32.5% of the vote, while the Barcelona teenager finished just behind with 30%. Kylian Mbappe came in third with 12.5%, followed by Achraf Hakimi (7%). Pedri (5.6%) and Raphinha (4.7%) ensured Barca’s strong presence in the top six.

Yamal’s meteoric rise

At only 18, Lamine Yamal has already become one of the most influential figures in world soccer. His second-place finish in the vote not only underlines his performances on the pitch but also his ability to captivate fans globally. For Barcelona supporters, the result was a sign that the “wonder boy” is on the cusp of his own era of dominance.

The narrow loss may sting, but it also fuels the narrative that Yamal could soon be battling for soccer’s ultimate individual honor. His charisma and media presence make him a strong candidate for the future — and perhaps even for the imminent Ballon d’Or decision.

The Ballon d’Or awaits

The question now is whether the fan-driven Onze d’Or foreshadows the verdict of the Ballon d’Or, which is determined by a jury of 100 journalists from FIFA’s top-ranked nations. Voting for that award has already closed, and the winner will be revealed at the gala on September 22 in Paris.

Dembele, currently recovering from an injury that will keep him out of PSG’s clash with Barcelona on October 1, is expected to attend the ceremony with confidence after this latest recognition.

“The coach asks me not to give defenders or goalkeepers time to maneuver or think,” the Frenchman added, crediting Luis Enrique for sharpening his tactical discipline. “In the Champions League final, I ran so much — that made a difference. It’s good, and we’ll keep going in this direction.”

