Moves away from traditional TV lead many wanting to stream the 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans across the United States are canceling cable and satellite options. They are costly, and often lead to channels and options that do not serve much of a purpose to dedicated sports fans.

The World Cup is available for fans to stream in a variety of ways. Some still require a designated cable or satellite provider. However, some other options allow fans to save some money as they watch the biggest sporting event in the world.

Additionally, fans in the United States can stream the 2022 World Cup in either English or Spanish.

Stream World Cup 2022

stream on services SUCH AS Fubotv or Sling

Designated streaming services do wonders for soccer fans. You do not have to be in your living room to watch games. Nor do you rely on cable issues or weather, if you have a satellite dish. Instead, all these services require is an internet connection and a subscription.

Recommended viewing option:

For English-language audiences, fuboTV and YouTube TV are just a couple of instances of streaming services that carry both FOX and FS1. Those two channels carry all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup. Also, these providers carry Telemundo and Universo, the Spanish-language home to stream the 2022 World Cup in the United States. These services hover around $65 to $75 per month, depending on which one you opt for.

Of course, you can save even more than that is you want to stream World Cup 2022. Sling Blue, for example, comes in at just $35 per month. This provider carries the aforementioned English-language channels. Note that it does not carry Telemundo and Universo. Therefore, only the English channels are available via Sling Blue. However, if you have limited interest in watching in Spanish, then this is a cost-efficient way to stream the 2022 World Cup.

Fox Sports App

If you do have a cable, satellite or even one of the streaming options above, you can stream in a direct way. The Fox Sports app carries all of the games at the World Cup come November and December. No, this is not a free service FOX offers — authentication is required. However, it does help if you are ever away from your main device for watching soccer.

Not only can you download the Fox Sports App on your Apple TV, Roku, Firestick or other device, but it serves well on your phone or tablet. All you must do is simply download the Fox Sports app. From there, you must put in your TV provider information, which can be cable, satellite or streaming platform.

Peacock has Spanish-language coverage

Perhaps the best way to watch the World Cup via streaming is through Peacock, NBC’s paid-streaming platform. For $4.99 per month, Peacock usually entices soccer fans in the United States with its coverage of the English Premier League.

However, Peacock carries all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup, and that price point does not change. The broadcasts come from all the Telemundo and Universo broadcasts, both of which fall under the umbrella of NBC. Therefore, you can watch the 2022 World Cup on just Peacock with the Spanish-language broadcasts.