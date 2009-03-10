See which teams advance with the World Cup Predictor. It’s quick and easy, and helps you visually see each nation’s fate in Qatar 2022. Put away the calculators, and use our Predictor to figure out what’s needed for your country to advance out of the World Cup Group Stage.
All the favorites reaching the quarterfinals? It could happen. A couple of dark horses upsetting some of the traditional powers in international soccer? Everyone loves an underdog story. You can map out each of these potential routes using the World Cup simulator below. And it’s completely free to use.
The World Cup 2022 predictor allows you to see which group stage games could mean the most on matchday three with the most on the line. What results does your team need to lift the greatest trophy in sports? Start plugging in your World Cup results predictions below.
|Pts
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|
Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21/11/2022
|15:30
|
Senegal
|:
|
Netherlands
|21/11/2022
|21:30
|
Qatar
|:
|
Ecuador
|2
|25/11/2022
|18:30
|
Qatar
|:
|
Senegal
|25/11/2022
|21:30
|
Netherlands
|:
|
Ecuador
|3
|29/11/2022
|20:30
|
Netherlands
|:
|
Qatar
|29/11/2022
|20:30
|
Ecuador
|:
|
Senegal
How the World Cup Predictor works:
You can input every potential scoreline in the group stage using the World Cup interactive bracket above. From there, you can easily see the points, goal difference and any tiebreakers needed to differentiate teams in each of the eight groups.
For those curious, the tiebreakers for the FIFA World Cup group stage are as follows: goal difference, then goals scored, to head-to-head record and head-to-head goal difference. Finally, there is the fair play points metric. Unfortunately, the World Cup Predictor cannot account for the number of yellow or red cards in a match.
The World Cup simulator above has a number of benefits. For one, it easily maps out how the knockout stages would look after the entirety of the group stage. Also, you can see the group stage schedule. Scheduling is a major consideration for teams in how they organize or rotate. For example, the Group F matchday three contest between Belgium and Croatia could be significant for qualification to the knockout stages. Croatia and Belgium finished second and third, respectively, at the 2018 World Cup, giving that game a blockbuster feel.
Imagine how far your country can advance in the World Cup
The possibilities using the interactive World Cup bracket are just about endless. Even if groups are intertwined in the eventual knockout portion, such as groups A and B or groups C and D, there are still chances for some tasty matchups throughout the knockout stages.
Try the World Cup Predictor out now to see what your team has to do in order to get a friendly matchup in the knockout stages. Once you map out your bracket, be sure to comment who you have winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Guide to World Cup 2022
