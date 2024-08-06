Julian Alvarez looks set to complete a move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in the coming days. The Argentine previously moved to the English champions just two years ago for around $23 million. Despite hitting the ground running in arguably the toughest soccer division in the world, Alvarez has not become a regular starter under manager Pep Guardiola.

The attacker has picked up 84 total combined appearances with City in the Premier League and Champions League. Nevertheless, Alvarez has come off of the bench in 34 of these matches. Not only did the versatile forward not nail down a starting spot in the squad, but he sat on the bench in recent important fixtures. This was essentially the final straw for the Argentine.

Alvarez recently admitted that it is “annoying to be out in big games” while on international duty at the Olympics. With the star looking for more playing time, Atleti seems willing to make the forward their lead man going forward.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports the Spanish club has agreed to sign Alvarez from City in a deal worth up to $103 million. About $82 million of this fee will be guaranteed, leaving the extra $21 million in potential add-ons. If officially completed, it would be a record sale for the Premier League side.

Alvarez previously considered bigger prospect than Aguero

Prior to his move to Europe, Alvarez earned comparisons to fellow Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. After all, the two have similar builds, play the same positions, and made a name for themselves in the Argentine Primera Division. Aguero, now retired, will be remembered as one of the greatest South Americans in Premier League history. The forward collected a dozen major trophies at City, including five league titles. He also currently has the fifth-most goals in the division’s modern history.

To even be compared to such a great player as Aguero is high praise. However, many Argentines believed Alvarez was an even better prospect than Aguero while the forward was playing for River Plate.

The comparisons between the two players will likely only intensify moving forward. Aguero also previously played for City and Atleti as well, but in reverse. The former legend featured for the Spanish side before making the big move to England in 2011. Alvarez’s chance to become the focal point at Atleti would give the star a chance to prove that he is, in fact, supreme to Aguero.

Becoming focal point at Atletico Madrid should give Alvarez major boost

Looking at the statistics, Alvarez will have to step up his game a little bit to be considered officially in the same ballpark as Aguero. The former star recorded either a goal or assist every 128 minutes in LaLiga play while with Atleti. This was throughout five seasons with the Spanish giants. Alvarez, on the other hand, has managed a direct goal involvement every 137 minutes in the Premier League.

The soon-to-be Atleti player is still 24 and will soon enter his prime. Potentially becoming the focal point with the Spanish side would also allow Alvarez a better chance to settle. He should be able to get into a good groove knowing that he is likely to become a regular starter under Diego Simeone.

Outside of personal statistics, Alvarez could also help his cause by bringing Atleti a LaLiga or Champions League title as well. Aguero did not manage to win either trophy during his five-year spell in Spain. Atleti is typically seen as the third-best team in LaLiga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. Because of this, the Colchoneros have only collected two top-flight titles since 1996.

