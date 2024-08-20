Wrexham AFC has returned to League One, but the club’s transfer spend has long been a point of issue among rivals. For example, Wrexham was one of four clubs in League Two that spent money on an incoming player last season when it acquired James McClean and Luke McNicholas. This summer, the Red Dragons have only purchased one player. Ollie Rathbone arrived from Rotherham for $555,000.

That alone makes Wrexham one of the biggest spenders in League One, the third tier of English soccer. Only 13 of the league’s 24 clubs have spent money on players this summer. Some have spent more than others, perhaps to no surprise, but several clubs have spent more than Wrexham.

Although the summer transfer window closes on Aug. 30, we can identify how active the clubs in England’s third tier have been so far. In doing so, we can answer the narrative as to whether Wrexham is outspending other clubs upon its return to League One. Wrexham ranks fourth in annual payroll among the 24 League One teams. Here is how it stacks up in the summer transfer market.

Transfer spending among League One clubs ahead of 2024/25 season

Teams with a gain in the net spending category have sold more funds than they have spent. For example, Peterborough sold two players for a combined $7.83 million.

Rank Club Transfer Expenditure Net Spending 1 Birmingham City FC $16.78 million $11.23 million 2 Charlton Athletic $1.31 million $294,000 3 Peterborough United $1.11 million $6.7 million GAIN 4 Huddersfield Town $1.08 million $5.46 million GAIN 5 Bolton Wanderers $1.04 million $1.04 million 6 Bristol Rovers $987,000 $422,000 7 Burton Albion $654,000 $654,000 8 Wrexham AFC $555,000 $555,000 9 Stockport County $500,000 $500,000 10 Barnsley FC $260,000 $260,000 11 Mansfield Town $255,000 $255,000 12 Lincoln City $144,000 $377,000 GAIN 13 Stevenage FC $131,000 $524,000 GAIN 14 Blackpool $0 $0 15 Cambridge City $0 $0 16 Crawley Town $0 $0 17 Exeter City $0 $0 18 Leyton Orient $0 $0 19 Northampton Town $0 $0 20 Reading FC $0 $0 21 Shrewsbury Town $0 $0 22 Wycombe Wanderers $0 $0 23 Rotherham United $0 $2.57 million GAIN 24 Wigan Athletic $0 $5.22 million GAIN

Wrexham does not spend more than other clubs in transfer market

As seen in the table, Wrexham’s acquisition of Ollie Rathbone stands out as a rare purchase in League One. However, other clubs have been far more active. Birmingham City, for example, has outspent the rest of the league combined. The Blues have purchased nine players after falling down from the Championship. They are by far the favorites to advance to the second tier next season after their horrendous campaign in the 2023/24 season. That disappointment may have fueled an active transfer window.

Huddersfield Town is another club to crack the top-five spenders in League One this season. However, as one of the clubs to come down from the Championship, other clubs poached Huddersfield’s players. Jack Rudoni stayed in the second tier in a major move to promotion hopefuls Coventry City.

Eleven clubs have not spent any money on transfers. Each side has been active, using free transfers to mix up the squad ahead of the campaign. However, this shows that budgets are tight in the third tier. Clubs must be savvy with free transfers and their wage bill to ensure they have the right squad to achieve their goals.

