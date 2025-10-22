Lamine Yamal powers Barcelona to No. 2 in global youth academy rankings: Where do Real Madrid stand?

For years, Barcelona have stood out largely thanks to the talent developed in their youth academy. Today, their most prominent example is Lamine Yamal, who at just 18 years old has already become one of the best players in the world. In a recent ranking, the Catalan side secured second place — ahead of Real Madrid.

The International Centre for Sports Studies (known as CIES for its initials in French) recently published the results of its annual analysis on the performance of players developed in youth academies around the world, which forms the basis for this ranking.

Several factors were considered in compiling the list, with key criteria including the number of academy graduates from each club, the competitiveness of the leagues those players currently participate in, and their level of involvement during the most recent season.

Barcelona ranked second on the list, with a total of 76 players developed by La Masia currently playing professionally across the globe. That includes, of course, the current stars on Hansi Flick’s squad, as well as many others who have moved on from the club.

Fermin Lopez of Barcelona celebrates after scoring a goal with Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, and Pau Cubarsi are some of the clearest examples of how Barcelona’s academy continues to supply top talent to the first team. But there are also former players who now shine elsewhere, like Ansu Fati at AS Monaco and Marc Guiu at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

The world’s top youth academies, ranked

According to the CIES study, Benfica topped the global youth academy rankings for the second consecutive year. The Portuguese giants have produced 93 players who are still active professionals worldwide. Unlike Barcelona, Benfica are known for selling their academy talent to more competitive leagues, often at a young age — as was the case with Joao Felix.

Behind Barcelona, the top three is rounded out by River Plate. The Argentine powerhouse is one of three clubs from the South American country in the top 10, along with Boca Juniors (5th) and Velez Sarsfield (10th). Other clubs on the list include Ajax (4th), Sporting CP (6th), Dinamo Zagreb (7th), Defensor SC (8th), and Real Madrid (9th).

Barcelona’s edge over Real Madrid

Barcelona’s advantage over Real Madrid in the youth academy rankings not only reflects the current state of affairs but also highlights a long-term trend that has become increasingly evident in recent decades. Los Blaugranas have consistently prioritized their academy talent, while Los Blancos haven’t done so to the same extent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Real Madrid players, breaking into the first team as academy graduates is often more difficult. Many are sent to other clubs to gain experience, and only if they succeed might they return. One potential example is Nico Paz, whose impressive performances with Como 1907 in Serie A have sparked talk of a possible return to Madrid.

In contrast, Barcelona made a long-term commitment years ago to build their squad around homegrown players. In fact, the club’s success this century has been built on that foundation — with iconic academy graduates like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Victor Valdes, Gerard Pique, and Sergio Busquets leading the way.