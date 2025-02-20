Trending topics:
Hansi Flick names one club that could stop Barcelona from winning the Champions League this season

By Francisco Quatrin

Hansi Flick has identified Liverpool as the biggest threat to Barcelona's Champions League ambitions.
FC Barcelona, under the guidance of manager Hansi Flick, has enjoyed an impressive undefeated run in 2025, winning 12 consecutive matches across all competitions.

This streak, including a strong showing in the Champions League group stage, has solidified Barcelona’s status as a leading contender for Champions League glory. However, according to Flick, only one team stands as a genuine obstacle on their path to a sixth European title: Liverpool.

Despite Barcelona’s strong form, Flick remains cautious, acknowledging the inherent difficulties of the Champions League. He stated in January, “The future will tell whether we are among the favorites or not. The Champions League is one of the most difficult competitions to win, but we have to try.This cautious optimism reflects the manager’s understanding of the high stakes and the caliber of competition.

Liverpool identified as the main threat

Flick singled out Liverpool as the team that poses the greatest threat to Barcelona’s Champions League aspirations. He stated, “When I look at Liverpool, I see a team with incredible power. They are one of my favorite teams in the world right now.” This high praise highlights Liverpool’s strength and reinforces the perception of a potential clash between the two giants as the tournament progresses.

The draw for the Champions League Round of 16, taking place on February 21st, 2025, will determine the path for both Barcelona and Liverpool. Due to the new seeding system, the two teams cannot meet until the final. Barcelona, currently undefeated against Real Madrid this season, is confident in its ability to overcome its rivals in a hypothetical all-Spanish final.

Reflecting on Barcelona’s recent success against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, Flick emphasized the importance of internal focus. My players need to forget about the noise around them; we must be strong ourselves,” he said. He highlighted the team’s commitment to playing the Barcelona style and their determination to win every match, regardless of the opponent.

